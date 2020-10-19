Cleary University Launches President Search
Nationwide effort led by Academic Search, spearheaded by Dr. Jerry Israel and Dr. George E. Ross.
We are confident in the value of a Cleary education and the possibilities that our unique Business Arts curriculum, The Cleary Mind, instills in our students.”HOWELL, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOWELL, Mich. – Cleary University this month launches its nationwide search for a new president, in partnership with Academic Search.
— Glynis McBain, Cleary University Board of Trustees Chair
In the last two years, Cleary University has been recognized as one of the best colleges in Michigan for return on investment, landing in the top five overall in consecutive years and second in Michigan for any private college in the state.
In a period when Michigan colleges and universities have experienced consistent enrollment decline, Cleary enrollments in 2019 rose 20 percent over the previous year, and 24 percent compared to two years prior. Applications for fall 2020 doubled before the global pandemic changed the academic landscape, and the number of incoming admissions tripled.
Cleary University is looking for a leader that will expand enrollment and build brand awareness as a leader among both traditional and non-traditional students, undergraduate to graduate level education, says Glynis McBain, Cleary Board of Trustees chair. Provost Dr. Emily Barnes stepped into the Interim President position upon the resignation of Cleary’s 10th President, Dr. Jayson Boyers. Dr. Barnes continues to lead the university.
“We are confident in the value of a Cleary education and the possibilities that our unique Business Arts curriculum, The Cleary Mind, instills in our students at every level,” McBain says. “We are committed to ensuring that the next Cleary president will continue our vision and mission into the future.”
Academic Search was the first executive recruitment practice in the nation founded specifically to serve the hiring needs of colleges and universities. Created in 1976, the organization has performed some 900 presidential searches for institutions nationwide in both public and private sectors.
The consultants for Cleary’s search bring extensive personal experience in higher education in the Midwest to the search for new leadership at Cleary. They include Dr. Jerry Israel, former president of both the University of Indianapolis and Morningside College (IA), and a nationally known speaker and writer on leadership in higher education, and Dr. George E. Ross, president emeritus of Central Michigan University and former president of Alcorn State University (MS).
All inquiries related to the search should be forwarded to ClearyUPresident@academicsearch.org.
About Cleary University
Founded in 1883, Cleary University is a four-year, world-class university bestowing undergraduate and graduate degrees from a unique Business Arts curriculum, driven by a faculty of thought leaders with deep, practical experience in their industries. Offering on-campus and online education models, Cleary provides a rich residence life and vibrant athletics, with more than 200 students live on a rolling, 50-acre campus and nearly 2,000 students overall. Graduates land jobs faster than their peers and with higher earning salaries at the start of their careers.
Cleary University is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission, a proud member of the HLC Standard Pathway, and an approved institution by the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements. A nonprofit university, Cleary’s campus is located at 3750 Cleary Drive, Howell, MI 48843, (800) 686-1883. Cleary also hosts an education center at 8904 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202. www.cleary.edu
