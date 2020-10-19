Colorado Shines Bright at Solar Power International

October 19, 2020 | Blog

Governor Polis has made renewable energy a cornerstone of his administration. One of his four bold initiatives is to set Colorado on a path to 100% renewable energy for the grid by 2040 and to position Colorado as a leader in the clean energy economy.

Not only is it the right thing to do for the environment and future generations, it’s also good business. Energy and natural resources in Colorado generated $21 billion in output, or 5.3% of the state GDP of $390 billion in 2019.

In fact, 10 sub-sectors of the 63 used to define Colorado energy and natural resources by industry density and total employment are in renewables. Additionally, 29 of the sub-sectors that make up Colorado energy and natural resources are more concentrated than the nation, and 18 employ more than 1,000 workers.

To support this important and growing industry, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) is participating in the Solar Power International (SPI) Virtual Trade Show on October 21 to 22 as part of the State Trade Expansion Program. SPI is the largest event in North America for the renewable energy industry, including solar, storage, smart energy, wind, hydrogen and fuel cells, geothermal, and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Participating with OEDIT are Ageto and Ensight Energy Consulting.

Ageto works to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy by simplifying the integration and control of off-grid and behind-the-meter power systems. Ensight Energy Consulting is an engineering and consulting firm, specialized in providing technical, commercial, environmental and financial advisory services and solutions to the power, energy and renewable energy industries.

Learn more about Colorado’s efforts in energy and natural resources.