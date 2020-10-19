360 Magazine wins ‘Most Innovative’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 360 Magazine won LUX Life Magazine’s ‘Most Innovative Pop Culture Entertainment Publication’ award of 2020. This comes after the nomination we received and accepted at the 2020 Hospitality Awards and recent months of significant challenges.

For us, this means that we will be featured in LUX Life Magazine‘s annual celebratory magazine that will be distributed to a ‘vast and worldwide circulation of 238,000 professionals,’ and furthermore to their free website and the inboxes of their readers.

The award is due to 360 Magazine’s expertise within its field, its dedication to customer service and client satisfaction, and its commitment to excellence and innovation, according to LUX Life Magazine.

Earlier this year, our editor-in-chief, Vaughn Lowery, won Business Excellence’s award for the “Most Avant-Garde Fashion & Culture Magazine” for his creation of 360 Magazine, which covers topics such as fashion, lifestyle, and culture through a modern lens. Before that, 360 Magazine was awarded the California Excellence Award for excellence in internet and media. Spring 2009 saw the first online issue of 360 Magazine, which garnered positive reviews. Since then, we have continuously released content, serving our defined market well.

We proudly partner with several philanthropic organizations, such as Amnesty International, Falling Whistles, and Jenesse Center, Inc., as well as many more. We work with cutting-edge brands, organizations, and individuals to create content that is fresh and relevant to our readers. Past pages have featured Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Bella Thorne, Sir Paul McCartney, Demi Lovato, Zoe Kravtiz, and Led Zeppelin. 360 Magazine has offices in New York City, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, and Paris, as well as circulation in Miami, Chicago, Japan, and South Africa.

About LUX Life Magazine:

LUX Life Magazine is a bimonthly luxury lifestyle magazine that showcases the products, services, attractions, and events that will appeal to them. Some of the world’s most internationally renowned brands, individuals, and products are highlights in LUX. “Our website, digital publication and diverse array of awards programmes cover all aspects of high end lifestyle, including the finest, food and drink, hotels and resorts, health and beauty, automotive, jewellery, art and technology,” as said on their website. “Within our pages you’ll find everything from product news and reviews, to in-depth news, trends, features and comment, all designed to inform, entertain and inspire in equal measure.” LUX is a part of the Al Global Media Publishing group, a UK based company, established 2010.