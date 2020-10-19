Tredict Introduces the Finest Analytics and Planning Tool for Endurance Sports
Tredict is a modern and concise endurance sports workout planning, prediction, and analysis platform for athletes.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tredict is a modern and concise endurance sports workout planning, prediction, and analysis platform for athletes. The platform intelligently incorporates metrics for users, offering a first-of-its-kind personalized workout experience.
Running, cycling, swimming, triathlons, and more can create individual effort calculations through form prediction and intensity summaries to readjust training plans anytime to compete at the highest level.
With unparalleled engagement, convenience, and inspiration, committed endurance sports athletes can access date based zone settings to precisely control their workout experience intensity and efforts.
Inspired by world-class trainers and delivering intelligent routine balance, Tredict's approachable program provides intuitive tools, making it easier and more rewarding to compete at your absolute best. Whether it's duration, distance, or power, metrics come to life for healthy competition.
Highlighting user progress through seamless service, this revolutionary, personal technology innovates traditional sports platforms with dynamic training logs and a fair price tag.
With mobile fitness, everyone can tackle training in their own way with active forecasting and prediction, customizing routines, and regiments. On Tredict, coaching is always free.
Track your injuries, equipment, local weather, fitness records, and so much. Analyze unlimited aggregation, relation, and distribution charts to ensure peak performance.
Physical activity plays an important role in maintaining a healthy immune system and reducing Covid-19 risk factors. Tredict's customizable, programmable fields enable users to add their ideas and metrics.
Compatible with all modern sports watches and foot pods are supported with almost every imaginable metric, like wattage, body elasticity, ground contact time balance, or pedal torque. Honest privacy is a fundamental human right and one of Tredict's core values. As with all features, particularly those related to health, Tredict has been designed with strict and progressive terms of trust front of mind.
Designed to sustain your endurance, try it for free for three months. For more information, visit https://www.tredict.com
