Gateway Auto Sweeps Sarpy County's People Choice Awards, Offers Specials as Thank You
Gateway Auto is officially Sarpy County's Best for Car Sales, Mechanical Service, and Collision Repair thanks to honest work and loyal customers.
Having bought vehicles from the bigger car dealers I can say that this family-run shop with their lovely shop cats far surpassed expectations. They were professional, kind and so helpful.”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gateway Auto, a local, family-run all-in-one automotive center has swept the Seventh Annual Sarpy County People’s Choice Awards. The list of awards includes: Best Used Auto Dealer, Auto Repair, Body Shop, Brake Service, Oil Change Facility, and Transmission Service.
— Kasey D.
Voted for by the local community, Gateway attributes its multi-category achievements to its powerful mission to serve, not sell, its customers. This drive is rooted in owners Ben and Sandy's shared experience as Postal Service workers, and amplified by mentorship from Sandy's dad, Frank, a lifelong business owner himself.
Founded in 2002, Gateway Auto was built on nights and weekends as Ben worked his day job at the Post Office for seven years while Sandy managed the shop day-to-day. Conscious of the fact that neither of them had run an automotive shop before, the company focused on surrounding themselves with successful, experienced staff that customers could trust. With these seasoned technicians leading the shop, the fledgling business acted like a seasoned veteran in the industry, and it hasn't changed. The caliber of their work, combined with Ben and Sandy's flexible demeanor and desire for work/life balance naturally attracted the best local talent, aiding in exceptional growth. But they knew they couldn't stop innovating.
Over the past three years, Gateway Auto has been preparing for the future of automotive service. You can see the start of the changes they’re making by visiting their website and booking an appointment online without ever having to talk to anybody. By 2021 the company will be offering online video inspections and will have an interactive online portal that helps customers monitor and keep track of their service history as easy they can track a pizza being delivered from Domino’s. The company's goal is to use online services to amplify and extend the capabilities of their team, creating an automotive service experience unlike anything seen before in Omaha. Their hope is that this effort will attract customers who prefer enhanced transparency and convenience.
As a thanks to all the customers that voted this year, Gateway Auto is offering three specials until December 31, 2020:
1. Free Winter Safety Check-up & Prep at our Omaha Auto Repair Shop: This free inspection to keep you safe for winter includes an Antifreeze condition check with a refractometer, assessment of hose and belt conditions to identify any cracking, splitting, or hose leaks, a full battery test, brake pad and overall braking system check, tire tread depth + condition, along with making sure all suspension components like tie rod ends, ball joints and more are ready for the Omaha winter and potholes. Schedule your free winter inspection here!
2. $150 Off Uninsured Bill Of $1,000 or more at our Omaha Body Repair Shop: This special applies to discounts for non-insurance body repair, as we do not bury or discount insurance deductibles. Schedule your free body repair estimate here!
3. 50% Off 1-Year Basic Service Membership for all new car buyers: As of January 2021 Gateway Auto will now be offering automotive service memberships for as little as $19.99/month. All new car buyers in the month of December will get 50% off their first year of a Basic Service Membership. Gateway Auto is your spot for used cars in Omaha.
Call (402) 932-0500 or visit https://www.gatewayauto.co for more info about each of these specials.
