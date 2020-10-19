New Highly Anticipated Book from Kentucky Entrepreneur Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that Henrietta Pepper’s new book, Out of the Gate: What Inspires Us Drives Us Forward, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon last week in the categories of Kentucky Travel Guides, Christian Leadership, Horse Showing and Training, and more!
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2GO8lGG
Out of the Gate presents a compilation of stories rooted in the blended life of faith, family, and friends. Kentucky author, Henrietta Pepper, shares her relatable stories that readers can absorb and embrace through their own personal lens.
“There is such power in storytelling,” says Henrietta. “The fact that we all have our own genuine tales inspired me to put my own personal stories and reflections in writing, with the intention of creating an inclusive platform for igniting ideas, provoking actions, or validating decisions.”
Henrietta Pepper was born in Nashville, Tennessee and grew up in a close-knit family in Western Kentucky. She has called Louisville, Kentucky, home since 1985. Henrietta and her husband, Larry Profancik, have been married for thirty years and enjoy every opportunity to spend time with their expanding family. A self-described serial entrepreneur, Henrietta has built a successful career in marketing and advertising spanning more than three decades. After years of working in several renowned advertising and marketing agencies, Henrietta established and operated a successful brand communications firm for fourteen years. While continuing her work as a branding and marketing strategist, Henrietta teaches undergraduate and graduate courses at the University of Louisville’s College of Business.
After selling her business in 2018, Henrietta set her sights on writing her first book, a goal that she had tucked away for many years. This work was to be inspired by relatable stories rooted in faith, family, and friends. The stories within these pages rise from experiences that have shaped the course of her life. Henrietta is expanding her storytelling platform to include speaking engagements, uplifting social media content, and other creative means of written expression.
An advocate for further education, Henrietta’s own educational background includes dual bachelor degrees from the University of Kentucky and a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky-University of Louisville Executive MBA program. A lifelong learner, she has earned accreditation from several leadership training and management programs, including Harvard University.
Aside from spending time with family and friends, Henrietta enjoys holding leadership positions with several organizations and associations supporting women, entrepreneurial endeavors, and underserved communities on local, regional, and national levels. Henrietta’s love of music and reading helps guide her spiritual journey as she praises God for her blessings each step of the way.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2GO8lGG to purchase the book and to learn more!
For booking information, visit http://outofthegatebook.com/.
Contact Info:
Henrietta Pepper
OutOfTheGateBook.com
OutOfTheGateBook@gmail.com
Malia Sexton
