Global Stem Cells Group Announces Partnership with Bioscience Cell Factory

Global Stem Cells Group Logo Giuseppe Mucci, left, and Beito Novas, right, discussing and finalizing the agreement between Bioscience Cell Factory and the Global Stem Cells Group One of the Biosicence Cell Factory labs in operation, which will be used in conjuction with the Global Stem Cell Group's international logistics network.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just earlier this week, Global Stem Cells Group has signed a historic agreement with a company known as Bioscience Cell Factory-- this Dubai-based healthcare company will allow GSCG to act as their representatives operating in both the Middle East and Latin America. Through the acquisition of proprietary branding rights Global Stem Cells Groups will become committed to promote the widespread use of cellular therapy treatments that utilize Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs).

This partnership is groundbreaking in nature, and promises to lead to a wide proliferation of cellular therapies in both the Middle East and Latin America, two regions that are rapidly developing, with a constantly-advancing standard of medical care. Global Stem Cells Group will be clinically equipped with the highest standards and quality procedures as set forth by the Bioscience Cell Factory, resulting in nothing but the best treatment methods available for patients around the world.

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership,” Said Benito Novas, CEO of the Global Stem Cells Group, “Bioscience Cell Factory is one of the most professional and scientifically-focused teams that I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with-- I am looking forward to the start of what will be an extremely beneficial professional relationship that will provide our global reach with the quality of Bioscience’s laboratory,”

Indeed, the two firms are also announcing plans to do research together into the nature of adult Mesenchymal Stem Cells, and the benefits that they hold for the medical field. Through the training of physicians and the handling of cell samples in their laboratory, there are high hopes for the advancement of the field of regenerative medicine research. As one of the representatives of the Bioscience Cell Factory abroad, Global Stem Cells Group will further its goal of being a global leader in the regenerative medicine field.



About Bioscience Cell Factory

Bioscience Cell Factory is a global healthcare company that is based in Dubai, committed to the running of a laboratory for the banking and use of all sorts of allogeneic and autologous cellular products. Through the proliferation of cellular therapies throughout the world, Bioscience Clinic hopes to advance treatment options for some debilitating diseases that current medical science has been largely unable to target the root causes of.

About Global Stem Cells Group

Global Stem Cells Group (GSCG) is a worldwide network that combines seven major medical corporations, each focused on furthering scientific and technological advancements to lead cutting-edge stem cell development, treatments, and training. The united efforts of GSCG’s affiliate companies provide medical practitioners with a one-stop hub for stem cell solutions that adhere to the highest medical standards.