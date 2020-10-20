Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments Launches Climate Resources Amid Amy Coney Barrett’s Denial of Climate Change
Amid a battle for the Supreme Court, Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments (ANHE) released a new resource on how climate change is crucial to health.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid a heated battle for the Supreme Court nomination, the Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments (ANHE) has released a new resource that details how addressing climate change is crucial to health.
In recent comments about climate change during her confirmation hearings, Judge Amy Coney Barrett answered questions about her views on climate change — and she refused to agree that climate change is threatening clean air and water and referred to climate change as too “contentious” and “controversial” to weigh in on.
The climate crisis is not controversial for nurses, and it shouldn't be controversial for anyone. The science is clear, climate change is — simply put — a matter of public health. The wildfires, droughts, and hurricanes this year show that millions of Americans are suffering health problems from climate effects.
That is why as nurses currently fighting against the current climate crisis, we are calling on our policymakers to join us in taking strong action to address climate change. ANHE launched a new resource: Nurses’ Guide to What the Science Teaches Us about Common Solutions to Climate Change and Family Health Problems. The resource shares how addressing climate change will:
- Improve respiratory and cardiac health
- Protect outdoor workers from extreme heat
- Improve child and maternal health
- Improve mental health
- Improve neurological health
Solving the climate crisis is an essential component to addressing the institutionalized racism and health inequities that are amplified in the incidence and death statistics of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The communities most impacted by the coronavirus are also facing the greatest risk of health impacts from climate change—communities of color, low-income communities, people with pre-existing medical conditions, the elderly, and some essential workers. By tackling climate change, we have a powerful opportunity to significantly improve the health of these communities and create a healthier future for generations to come.
About ANHE: The Alliance of Nurses for Healthy Environments is the only national nursing organization focused solely on the intersection of health and the environment. The mission of the Alliance is to promote healthy people and healthy environments by educating and leading the nursing profession, advancing research, incorporating evidence-based practice, and influencing policy.
