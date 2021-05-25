Healthy Babies Bright Futures Awards Grants to Cities Reducing Neurotoxic Exposures Via Sustainability Planning
The RFP asked cities to consider how strategies that reduce exposures that harm babies’ brain development could be integrated into sustainability planning.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Babies Bright Futures announces three new Bright Cities grant award recipients: Flint, MI; Ann Arbor, MI; and Providence, RI. These cities share a strong commitment to building healthier communities and join 20 Bright Cities across the nation in amplifying the urgency to reduce everyday exposures to chemicals that often irreversibly harm babies’ brain development.
Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) invited US cities to showcase how taking actions to achieve neurotoxic exposure reductions are a critical and complementary part of their city’s existing climate, sustainability, or resilience planning. From an outstanding pool of applicants, three cities were selected to receive funding.
“The Michigan cities of Flint and Ann Arbor and Providence, RI, articulated clear strategies that demonstrate how neurotoxic exposure reductions should be integrated into climate, resilience, and sustainability planning,” said Kyra Naumoff Shields, Bright Cities Program Director at HBBF. “We now have examples of how investing in green infrastructure, lead-reduction, and pesticide-free lawn maintenance strategies have resilience and health co-benefits, and we are thrilled to share these examples with other cities.”
One out of six children in the United States suffer from a neurodevelopmental disability, and there is strong evidence that links chemical exposures to neurodevelopment delays.
Though exposures to chemicals that harm the brain are not the sole cause for these lifelong learning and developmental delays, they are among the most preventable. Preventative measures are typically complementary to a city's existing climate, resilience, and/or sustainability planning as demonstrated by our three grant recipients:
Flint, MI: Flint’s pilot program will prioritize lead-paint mitigation of homes and provide educational outreach to expectant families and/or families with young children on strategies to reduce neurotoxic exposure and to cope with the effects of stress and trauma. Participating families will be asked to provide input into Flint’s inaugural resilience plan, including how healthier housing impacts a family’s resilience.
Eligible families will be those who are low- to moderate-income (as determined by HUD program eligibility) and include a pregnant woman who lives inside the geographical boundaries of the City of Flint. Each mother will receive incentives for program participation, resources and/or workshops on reducing stress and trauma, and health assessments, lead inspection, and remediation by the Lead Based Paint Hazard Control program.
Ann Arbor, MI: The city will continue investing in green infrastructure to remove air toxics among the many other co-benefits of planting trees. The City of Ann Arbor will build on their 10,000 Trees Initiative to provide targeted tree plantings and distributions to underserved communities in Ann Arbor.
This funding will help support A2ZERO, the City of Ann Arbor’s plan to equitably decarbonize the local community by 2030. In November 2019, the Ann Arbor City Council unanimously adopted a Climate Emergency Declaration, which underpinned the importance of climate change, called for an emergency response to the climate crisis, and committed to the development of a plan for achieving community-wide carbon neutrality by the year 2030.
Providence, RI: The City of Providence Office of Sustainability partnered with grassroots organization Zero Waste Providence to launch a pilot residential composting plan that both identifies short and long-term steps to eliminate food waste from the residential waste stream and amplifies the role of compost in reducing the use of pesticides and herbicides.
ABOUT HEALTHY BABIES BRIGHT FUTURES: Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) is an alliance of scientists, nonprofit organizations and donors working to create and support initiatives that measurably reduce exposures to neurotoxic chemicals in the first one thousand days of development. Our efforts are inspired and supported by science and data and designed to help restore the chance for a full life to children who would otherwise face brain-diminishing exposures to toxic chemicals beginning in utero.
