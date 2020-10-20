BOOM Software launches 2nd phase of BOOMCV.com, a video CV submission platform for Recruitment Companies & Recruiters
BOOM Software, one of the UK’s leading developers in digital platforms today announced the 2nd phase launch of BOOMCV.com, a website that helps Recruiters submit Candidates video CVs to their Clients.
With its unique tools, Recruiters can quickly ask a Candidate to create and upload a video CV and make a submission to them, helping Recruiters make faster decisions on candidate suitability for roles, shortlist and submit to their Client. BOOM Software aims to disrupt the traditional relationship between Recruiters, Job Seekers and Clients by enabling candidates to send an interview video in their application through to the Recruitment Company.
Recruiters can access the platform’s advanced tools, analytics to measure CV open rates and many more features. Through its interactive dashboard, Recruiters can also manage their Candidates uploaded videos and tailor their message for each of their Clients. Additional features include trackable links that Recruiters can send out in their email cover letters, as well as an internal search engine where Candidates can connect directly with the companies and recruitment agencies.
Recruiters can access the platform for a 14-day FREE trial. Candidates can also sign up to BOOMCV.com to connect directly with Recruiters and cut through the noise by sending highly targeted video CVs straight to their inbox.
To discover more about BOOMCV.com visit the website or sign up for a free 14 day free trial account to get started.
About BOOMCV.com
Created by UK entrepreneur Russ Whitlock, BOOMCV.com is a digital CV submission platform that helps candidates find their dream job and stand out from the crowd. Launched in September 2020 the candidate’s platform, the platform has a number of candidates using its advanced tools to create and manage video CVs.
Russ Whitlock
BOOM Software Ltd
+44 1494 911521
