Global Stem Cells Group Announces Training in Cochabamba, Bolivia at the End of Nov.

Global Stem Cells Group has announced the formation of a new Stem Cell Center, that will serve to teach the physicians and students of Bolivia.

This Bolivian center will serve as a hub for research and development, a place for physicians from around Bolivia and South America to research the newest in regenerative medicine protocols. ” — Benito Novas, CEO Global Stem Cells Group

The Global Stem Cells Group, a multi-disciplinary community of scientists and physicians that are collaborating to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through the advancement of the field of regenerative medicine has announced that the construction of their Stem Cell Center in Cochabamba, Bolivia, has concluded. What’s more, the organization has announced that, in celebration of the facility’s completion, the Center’s inaugural training course will take place at the end of November.

The new facility located in Bolivia is the 35th Stem Cell Center in the world, strengthening the Global Stem Cells Group’s presence worldwide as they seek to expand research for and the

practice of regenerative medicine across the globe. Representatives from the Group and local physicians in the area will both see the impact of this new clinic, which will offer a permanent space within the country where experts in the field can train Bolivian physicians in the latest stem cell research.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to train more Bolivian physicians. We’ve been laying the groundwork for this Stem Cell Center for a very long time, and it feels almost like a dream to have to ready to unveil to the world by the end of November,” Said Benito Novas, founder and CEO of the Global Stem Cells Group, “To be able to have a permanent location in Cochabamba, and to have spots quickly filling up for this training-- I think it speaks volumes to the future of regenerative medicine being a bright one,”

This inaugural training is intended to not only teach physicians the value of incorporating regenerative medicine into their own clinics, but to ensure that there is a vast store of all the necessary equipment and supplies that are required for the wide array of cellular therapies that are available for patients around the world-- including a highly interactive study session that goes over the extraction, isolation, and application of PRP, Adipose, ad Bone Marrow Stem Cells.

The Center will also provide access to several texts detailing procedure processes and treatment options that are available for reference after the training is completed.

