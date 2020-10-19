Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,562 in the last 365 days.

Hikers In Need of Assistance

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 19, 2020

North Conway, NH – On Sunday, October 18 shortly before 7:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a group of hikers were in need of assistance in the area of Black Cap Mountain. The group of three had summited Black Cap and while on their descent had mistakenly turned onto one of the mountain bike trails that intersect the hiking trail. The caller was identified as Kevin Downs of Seabrook, NH. There is good cell phone service in the area and after speaking with Downs it was decided that they would continue on the bike trail until it intersected with the road. The group made progress until one of the members could no longer continue without assistance.

Along with a Conservation Officer, members of North Conway Fire responded. Rescuers hiked in approximately 0.25 miles from the road, located the group, and hiked out with them. They arrived back at Hurricane Mountain Road shortly after 9:00 p.m.

You just read:

Hikers In Need of Assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.