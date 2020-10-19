Concierge Auctions Announces October/November Global Auction Lineup of $165 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

120 Montecito Ranch Lane 7111 Sheaff Lane Ca’n Zen Nix Lower Bayou 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, Residence 5401

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its October/November lineup of over $165 million of luxury properties spanning 6 countries and 8 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include a one-of-a-kind property atop a private 20-acre oceanview bluff with a world-class, 10-acre polo field and venue with celebrity ties in the Montecito Area, CA; a 54th-floor residence in the One Thousand Museum in the heart of downtown Miami; a 345± acre premier duck hunting and fishing retreat in East Texas; and a grand-scale entertaining retreat in exclusive Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia, appearing in countless Hollywood television, film, and music video productions. Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Arbor Hill | 7111 Sheaff Lane, Philadelphia Area, PA

Bid Online October 20–22

Surrounded by nature preserves, parks, and championship golf courses just outside of Philadelphia, Arbor Hill will auction online this month in cooperation with Wendie Steffens of Kurfiss Sotheby's International Realty and Janet Rubino of Long & Foster Devon, PA - Realty. Currently listed for $12 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Mature trees and rolling hills surround the striking stone facade of Arbor Hill. Conceived by renowned international architect Rafael Viñoly, this contemporary masterpiece features bright, skylight-lit corridors and panels of enormous glass that look out onto both the stone courtyard and verdant lawns. Soaring ceilings and museum-quality walls are an impeccable backdrop for an art collection or family portraits. Encompassing over 50 acres, the property is ideally suited for entertaining indoors and out. The public spaces occupy two wings, encompassing a large chef's kitchen, two dining rooms, a great room, and a theater.

"I chose to partner with Concierge Auctions because of its expertise, vast reach, and accelerated time frame, all of which allows me to sell on my own terms. Today's marketplace calls for a unique approach not just toward identifying buyers, but the right one, and I’m anticipating seeing my property sell to the perfect buyer on auction day," stated the seller, Dennis Alter.

One Thousand Museum | 1000 Biscayne Boulevard, Residence 5401, Miami, FL

Bid Online October 28–30

An architectural wonder designed by legendary Zaha Hadid, Residence 5401 at 1000 Biscayne Boulevard will auction online this month in cooperation with Lourdes Alatriste of Engel & Völkers Coconut Grove. Currently listed for $13.995 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Spanning the entire 54th floor of one of Miami's most coveted addresses, the One Thousand Museum, Residence 5401 features expansive views in every direction through the 12-foot glass walls. The master wing is a serene sanctuary with a spa bath within a thoughtfully-designed, private space for two. Guests can unwind in four luxurious suites with spa baths and terrace access. Perfect for entertaining, Residence 5401 offers an open-plan flow, from a great room into a formal dining room and out onto a 1,200-square-foot terrace overlooking the ocean. Six-star amenities and artful design converge at One Thousand Museum—the intersection of luxury, art, and architecture—boasting the only helipad in South Florida. With white-glove service, resort-style amenities, and a prized central location, this luxurious building has it all.

“Having teamed up with Concierge Auctions on the sale of several properties over the years, I’ve directly experienced the expertise of their team at aggregating the global market while offering clients and agents the certainty of a date-certain sale,” stated Alatriste. “This auction represents a rare opportunity to own in one of the most coveted addresses in Miami.”

Nix Lower Bayou | 601 FM 134, East Texas

Bid Online November 9–12

Tucked away in the heart of East Texas, Nix Lower Bayou, a 345± acre premier duck hunting and fishing retreat, will auction online this month in cooperation with Clayton Pilgrim of Century 21 Farm and Ranch Harvey Properties. Previously listed for $2.6 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

With water frontage on the banks of Big Cypress Bayou, the property, located at 601 FM 134, encompasses both commercial and recreational possibilities. Be it an amenity-rich hunting lodge, an off-the-grid family compound, or a corporate retreat, Nix Lower Bayou is poised with potential for hunters, outdoorsmen, and adventurers alike, with more than 70 species of fish, white-tailed deer, bobcats, foxes, and coyotes roaming the riverbanks, while the marshland creates a quintessential environment for premier waterfowl hunting. Complete with enhancements made especially for outdoor enthusiasts, including improved wildlife habitats, acres of flood-controlled duck sloughs, and miles of private trails, Nix Lower Bayou is in close proximity to Caddo Lake, the only natural lake in the State of Texas and reached by a short boat ride.

“I am excited to work yet again with Concierge Auctions,” said Pilgrim. “Their platform and team are laser-focused and dedicated to their craft. I have complete confidence that there is no faster or better way to market a one-of-a-kind property such as this with this much potential to property connoisseur the world over. With nearly 350 acres of ready-to-hunt, prime land, the property is ideally secluded and surrounded by nature, while still being within driving distance to Dallas, Houston, and Little Rock.”

Ca’n Zen | Via Cornisa, 27, Mallorca, Spain

Bid Online Through November 12

Perched on a cliff overlooking Santa Ponsa Bay and the Mediterranean Sea in Mallorca, Spain, Ca’n Zen will auction online next month in cooperation with Sergey Kotrikadze of Imperial Properties. Currently listed for €5.95 million, the property will sell with a €3.75 million Reserve to the highest bidder.

“Ca’n Zen was our vision of a Mediterranean retreat with contemporary accents and a Mallorquine style true to the island. We designed it to maximize the views of the open sea from every room and created a seamless indoor-outdoor transition throughout. As gardening is a personal passion for us, we created ours meant for wandering and with spaces for taking in the breathtaking views and spectacular sunsets. This house has truly been a sanctuary for us and as we move on to our next project, we hope it will afford a new family as much pleasure as we have been given,” stated the seller.

The spectacular scenery, enjoyed from every room in the villa, resembles a painting. Natural stone tile floors, arched doorways, wood ceiling beams add artful touches to the contemporary Spanish interior. Beyond the luxurious finishes, state-of-the-art home technology adds convenience and comfort. Expansive outdoor terraces and cliffside seating areas allow privacy and tranquillity amid a lush natural setting, and a sparkling infinity-edge pool seems to blend into the ocean.

120 Montecito Ranch Lane, Montecito Area, Summerland, CA

Bid Online November 16–19

Equipped with the best and most essential amenities for the true equestrian, this property atop a private 20-acre oceanview bluff in Summerland—near exclusive Montecito and Santa Barbara—will auction online this month in cooperation with Rick Hilton and Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland. Currently listed for $65 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Owned by Hotelier Patrick Nesbitt, who founded and is head of Windsor Capital Group, the largest private owner and operator of Embassy Suites by Hilton hotels, the grand Mediterranean-style mansion, featured in a Britney Spears music video, boasts 43,000± square feet of luxury living, 7 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, and robust amenities including a regulation polo field with clubhouse, main and guest houses, 5,000-bottle hidden wine cellar with attached tasting room, and massive infinity-edge swimming pool.

120 Montecito Ranch Lane revolves around polo with amenities for the players, the horses, and the spectator alike. Its 10-acre polo field is a world-class venue, having starred in music videos and hosted tournaments as well as private matches. An accompanying polo club is attached to a barn with space for 17 horses. Conceived to fulfill every desire, entertaining is a must with a private disco/ballroom that can accommodate up to 200 people, 15-seat movie theater, and sports bar. Exquisite details abound inside, from the intricately crafted ceilings to the gleaming mahogany office complete with a private access door. A rooftop deck, reached through a secret door in the entry rotunda, affords views of the mountains, the ocean, and sightlines clear down to Malibu.

“Being well-versed in the hospitality industry, I am excited to bring my property to auction with two of the industry’s finest—Concierge Auctions and Hilton & Hyland. I’m confident that together, the firms’ world-class marketing and expertise, paired with the speed and certainty that only Concierge Auctions and their proven process can bring, will identify the buyer for this world-class estate,” said Nesbitt. “We built our property with the ultimate in privacy and amenities in mind, and while we have enjoyed it for many years, are looking forward to downsizing and moving onto new ventures.”

Chateau de l’Imaginaire | 4455 Harris Trail NW, Atlanta, GA

Bid Online November 17–19

Conceived for grand-scale entertaining, this property located in exclusive Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia, will auction online next month in cooperation with Debbie Sonenshine of Coldwell Banker. Currently owned by internationally-acclaimed landscape architect Scott Hostetler, most noted for his designs at the Disneyland Hotel in Hong Kong, and formerly owned by three-time Super Bowl Champion Steve Wallace, the home has appeared in countless Hollywood television, film, and music video productions, including filming for networks such as VH1, Bravo, and Lifetime and multiple Grammy-award winning recording artists, including Future and more. Currently offered for $4.5 million, the property will sell with a $2.7 million Reserve to the highest bidder.

“This property has been many years in the making and has offered a one-of-a-kind opportunity for me to design without limits, drawing inspiration from legendary European gardens to create a true masterpiece in the heart of the South,” stated Hostetler. “It’s an honor that so many Hollywood productions have chosen our home as a backdrop to creating art in another form, and being meticulously maintained over the years, the home has become a source of pride in both our family and community. We are excited for a new owner to begin the next chapter at Chateau De L’Imaginaire.”

The estate features a two-story great room/ballroom that can accommodate up to 75 guests, soaring 10-plus foot ceilings throughout, and sprawling, manicured, European-style gardens. Two commercial-grade kitchens provide function while also acting as art pieces for everyday living. For the avid collector, a 25-car motor court and 6-car garage are ideally-suited for putting a collection on display. Atlanta's temperate climate can be enjoyed from the magnificent outdoor space, including a second-floor balcony and a saltwater pool surrounded by a resort-style sundeck, creating a serene setting for alfresco entertaining.

Additional Properties Include:

2103 2653rd Road, Near Chicago, IL

Bid Online Now–October 20

Currently Listed for $3.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Michael LaFido of @Properties

2930 Hurlingham Drive, Wellington, FL

Bid Online October 20–22

Currently Listed for $11.99M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Thomas Baldwin of Equestrian Sotheby’s International Realty

Villa Wind Song at Sea Horse Ranch | Cabarete, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic

Bid Online October 20–22

Currently Listed for $5M. No Reserve. Buy Now at $3.59M.

In Cooperation with Bernhard Tietz

Waters Edge at Pickett’s Harbor | 2391 Picketts Harbor Drive, Chesapeake Bay Area, VA

Bid Online October 22–26

Previously Listed for $1.699M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Richard Sterling of Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty

Casa de Sueños | 2505 Welborn Street, Turtle Creek, Dallas, TX

Bid Online October 27–29

Currently Listed for $4.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Kyle Crews and Trey Bounds of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

The Tower Residences at the Ritz-Carlton | 2555 N Pearl Street, #RR4, Dallas, TX

Bid Online October 27–29

Currently Listed for $5.595M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Kyle Crews and Sanders Avrea of Allie Beth Allman & Associates

3221 SW Winding Way, Treasure Coast, FL

Bid Online October 27–29

Currently Listed for $4.49M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Kim Spears of Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Las Colinas 16 | Los Cabos, Mexico

Bid Online October 27–29

Never Before Listed for Sale. Currently $4.39M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Tristen Cutler of Destination, Powered by Cabo Cribs

Villa Lucia | Laglio, Lake Como, Italy

Bid Online October 27–29

Previously Offered for €1.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Beverley Ann Rosen of Lake Como Properties

Ohi’a Park Estate | 73-4671 Kahualani Road, Kailua-Kona, Big Island, HI

Bid Online October 30–November 2

Currently Listed for $2.997M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Lailan Bento and Kelly Valenzuela of eXp Realty

5741 Ka Hookui Place, Poipu, Kauai, HI

Bid Online November 10–13

Previously Offered for $10.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Neal Norman and Susan Higgins of Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers

25130 Escarpment Ridge View, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid Online November 25–30

Currently Listed for $9.83M CAD. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber

About Concierge Auctions

