October 2020

Four Commissioners Elected to the PSC Pictured (clockwise from left): Commissioners Mike Caston, Headen Thomas, Carolee Williams, and Delton Powers, Jr. In September, the General Assembly elected four new Commissioners to the Public Service Commission. The PSC would like to take this opportunity to welcome Carolyn "Carolee" Williams (District 1), Stephen "Mike" Caston (District 3), Headen B. Thomas (District 5), and Delton W. Powers, Jr. (District 7). Each of these four Commissioners has a great wealth of experience with the structure and history of the utility economy in our state and they collectively are an asset to the agency. We would also like to thank the outgoing Commissioners—Comer "Randy" Randall, John "Butch" Howard, Swain Whitfield, and G. O'Neal Hamilton—for their years of service to the Commission and to the public of South Carolina. Commissioners Caston, Powers, Thomas, and Williams were sworn in at the end of September, and have begun their duties as Commissioners, including in this week's hearing in Docket No. 2019-226-E . PSC to Host Virtual Night Hearings in 2020-125-E Continuing the safety-focused virtual night hearing program enacted in March, the Public Service Commission will be hosting three virtual public night hearings on November 9th, 10th, and 12th. These hearings will begin at 6 p.m. and are intended to gather public feedback regarding Dominion Energy, South Carolina's request for an increase to retail electric rates. More about this docket can be found at this link For more information on the registration process to testify through web conferencing, watch our brief video at this link . You can also learn more about the process to register (either via video or just audio) at this link . If you have questions, you can reach out to the Commission at contact@psc.sc.gov or at 803.896.5100. While these three public hearings will be entirely virtual, it is possible to request an in-person hearing (contingent upon the establishment of safety protocols and any changes in recommended practices during the pandemic) by emailing contact@psc.sc.gov. The deadline to do so is October 31st. Please note that these are highlights and may be subject to change—the complete calendar of scheduled events is available through the Docket Management System If you've missed any of the Commission's previous events--including September's tree-trimming generic workshop, past business meetings, and hearings for important dockets--you can find the archive of recorded meetings, briefings and hearings at the link below. On October 9th, the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff held their joint ethics training session. This year, the day-long seminar was held virtually, and the topics covered ranged from the Code of Judicial Conduct to healthy coping mechanisms to prevent burnout and stress in a challenging field. PSC and ORS staff were refreshed on the Code of Judicial Conduct by John Nichols (SC Supreme Court Disciplinary Counsel) and Desa Ballard, Esquire, who underlined the strictures of the Code and provided case studies of violations of the Code. Dr. Diana Mullis walked the staff through the warning signs of unhealthy stress and the coping strategies that can balance a sometimes-difficult and potentially traumatic environment. Meghan Walker, Executive Director of the State Ethics Commission, then presented on the State Ethics Act and the importance of the annual Statement of Economic Interest. Finally, Jack Pringle, Esq. gave the PSC/ORS staff mindfulness tips and managements strategies for overwork and destructive behavioral patterns. Thanks to all of our presenters, who ensured that the Public Service Commission and the Office of Regulatory Staff are keeping ethical behavior and guidelines in mind every day. The date for next year's joint ethics training has been set; if you're involved, please mark your calendars for October 8th, 2021.