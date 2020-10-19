Public Relations Global Network Holds First Open Global Online Conference: The New World Ahead
Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) Members from Around the World Convene Virtually to Exchange Knowledge and Develop Business Partnerships
In times like these, nothing's better than thinking about the future from different angles. And nothing comes close to the variety of insights that is represented from within our membership”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Public Relations Global Network (PRGN), hosted a lively panel discussion featuring agency leaders from around the world, discussing “The New World Ahead.” Held in conjunction with the Network’s bi-annual Fall conference on October 16, this first-time virtual event was attended by nearly 200 communicators from around the world.
Moderated by PRWeek magazine’s VP and Editorial Director Steve Barrett, the panel – titled “The New World Ahead” – looked at what the 2020s will bring for communications professionals around the world.
Panelists included PRGN agency principals Andy See, Perspective Strategies, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; David Fuscus, Xenophon Strategies, Washington D.C., USA; Lynn Erasmus, HWB Communications, Cape Town, South Africa; Natacha Clarac, Athenora Consulting, Brussels, Belgium; and Mark Paterson, Currie, Melbourne, Australia.
According to Andy See, PRGN APAC Regional Vice President and founder of PRGN member firm Perspective Strategies in Malaysia, “Today, the market requires the PR and communications industry to reboot and become ‘PR 4.0.’ PR 4.0 is where communication is no longer just two-way or even a dialogue. In fact, stories are co-created and there is no longer a clear distinction between the storyteller and the audience.”
PRGN’s global panel was sponsored by global media intelligence company Meltwater.
53rd PRGN Conference
The global panel was a public session held in conjunction with PRGN’s fall conference, which was opened by PRGN President Robert Bauer, managing partner of accelent communications of Vienna, Austria. The virtual event was attended by representatives from the 51 PRGN member agencies around the globe.
“In times like these, nothing's better than thinking about the future from different angles,” said Bauer. “And nothing comes close to the variety of insights that is represented from within our membership.”
Topics discussed among the members included new business development strategies, COVID-19 coping strategies, succession and acquisition strategies, digital solutions and services, virtual events, growth in the Asia-Pacific region and PR agency best practices.
Exclusive Leadership Webinar
As part of the conference, Ken Jacobs, agency consultant, coach, trainer and principal of Jacobs Consulting & Executive Coaching, conducted an exclusive webinar for PRGN members titled: “Leading leaders in uncertain times.”
Jacobs focused his presentation on the single most important job that agency owners and senior executives have: leading their own leaders in the agency with the right mindset and attitude to navigate through uncertain times. He also shared insights gained from interviews done recently with high-ranking leaders at large agencies across the U.S.
PRGN partners typically meet twice a year at member locations around the world to share knowledge and develop global business. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and related travel restrictions, PRGN’s Spring 2020 and Autumn 2020 Global Conferences were both held virtually.
Future PRGN conferences are planned for Scottsdale, Arizona, USA and Singapore.
About PRGN
Founded in 1992 by a group of visionary public relations leaders, with approximately 1,000 professionals in 53 locations, PRGN is one of the world’s largest international public relations networks today.
PRGN partners are independent, local, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firms that share expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to clients worldwide.
