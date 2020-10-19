Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Thanksgiving is Just Over a Month Away

Bren Simon Foundation

Continuing a legacy of respect, kindness, and compassion

Sickness, limited access to healthcare, societal stigmas, and other unfortunate situations make the holidays a cheerless time for so many around the world.

Philanthropic activity is not just a seasonal item to mark off your check list, it should be an ongoing pursuit spurred by a sympathetic heart for your fellow man, woman, and child”
— Bren Simon
CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turkey, stuffing, and an overload of sweet potatoes – that’s what a lot of us think of when Thanksgiving comes to mind. Thoughts of a warm home filled with family and friends, a break from work or school, and a chance to reconnect with our loved ones. There is nothing much more satisfying or comforting than the thought of a delicious meal with your favorite people.

As I start to think about this upcoming Holiday season, I have a pang of sadness in my heart as I consider those who won’t have this experience that many of us hold so dear. Sickness, limited access to healthcare, societal stigmas, and other unfortunate situations make the holidays a cheerless time for so many around the world.

I try to be ever mindful that not everyone in the world has the fortunate holiday experiences that so many of us have come to enjoy. Many women are fighting for their equality, patients are suffering from unanswered medical conditions, and certainly not everyone’s table is overflowing with cranberry sauce.

At the Mel and Bren Simon Foundation we work hard to contribute to organizations that benefit those who are less fortunate year round, not just during the holiday season. We want to make people’s lives better and help them achieve more 365 days a year. Philanthropic activity is not just a seasonal item to mark off your check list, it should be an ongoing pursuit spurred by a sympathetic heart for your fellow man, woman, and child.

Let’s take this Thanksgiving to remember those less fortunate and prioritize our philanthropic efforts for the coming year. Dedication to a philanthropic cause that holds special meaning to you is far more valuable than any holiday gift or plate full of desserts.

Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 202-329-8357
Thanksgiving is Just Over a Month Away

