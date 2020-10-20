JABII is the first game to integrate Esports & IRL combat: Full Contact Gaming

JABII makes gaming transportable - play at home or take your battles outside. The free JABII app allows players to record their matches and adds health bars. With JABII, cardio becomes fun and gaming becomes active

JABII is blowing up on social media with 70 million video views and interactions on social media. They got 100% funded in 32 hours on their Indiegogo campaign.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danish Game Studio JABII wants to change the way we play. There’s just too much sitting / lazing / screengazing. It’s disconnecting us and it’s messing with our health. We’ve all seen the stats on the jump in both teen and adult mental and physical health problems. It’s seriously scary!

The JABII team knew they needed to put the Sport back into Esports and get people off their butts and back into action.

Their solution is the JABII Smart Toy: an IRL combat gaming device that's specially designed not to hurt anyone. It’s the fun, safe, social way to do combat sports – all the adrenaline & none of the bruises. And it pushes the line between gaming and sports with an AR app that tracks players’ strikes, health bars and fight stats live on screen. Afterwards, players can replay their battles and share them on their favourite social media channels.

JABII launched on October 13 with an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to scale production and take JABII worldwide. The campaign goal was met within 32 hours and the backers are still continuing their rush to the site. Deliveries start in November 2020 and continue into the new year - so early backers are able to place a JABII under the Christmas tree.

ALREADY COVERED BY

The Discovery Channel

LADBible

BuzzFeed

Mashable

NowThis News

… and more than 100 others news outlets worldwide

That adds up to 70 million total views on social media with more than 1 million interactions such as likes, comments and shares!

JABII is a hi-tech combination of sensor-packed sports equipment and augmented reality software. It’s been three years of fine-tuning, redesigning and development of the hardware, firmware and the app, and now it’s ready for a crowdfunding campaign to take it into production. (It’s also the only chance for Non-Europeans to get their hands on a JABII until the company scales their production in 2021/22)

TECH LEVELS THE PLAYING FIELD

Through engineered sensors, Bluetooth and the app connection JABII tracks your every move from fist-bump to final blow. The JABII device has a soft rubber front and 60 built-in spring coils to equalise strike power – it either strengthens or adjusts the force of impact so that, no matter strength or body size, players are all competing on the same level. It makes JABII safe and fun, and it means winning is about technique more than power.

On the JABII app, players can check their rankings and real-time stats, call out friends and record their fights AR-style to share directly to social media. Players can also customise their JABII’s LED colours and their device’s name.

“In 2021, we’re looking to set up JABII events and tournaments in collaboration with international Esports and sports organisations” says Giang Le, Founder and Head of Product at JABII.

SMART TOY MARKET GROWTH

JABII is the latest entry to the Smart Toy market, which according to IDATE Digiworld, is primed for explosive growth over the next 18 months. Already it’s growing at 22% annually – compared to just 1% for the traditional toy market – with market cap expected to triple in value in 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also skyrocketed sales of active games and fitness equipment, with some products seeing 2000% sales increases compared to 2019. Nintendo’s active game, Ring Fit Adventure, has been sold out for the majority of 2020. The timing might be right for a young challenger with a fresh take on interactivity to enter the active gaming market.

