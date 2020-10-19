A Gate Around America
An analysis of male-driven politics in the United StatesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Politics in the United States of America has, historically, been very male dominated. And in this day and age, this is a very charged topic, especially during President Donald J. Trump’s administration. In the book Trump’s Vision of a Gated United States of America: A Male Thing, author Dr. Abdo Husseiny explores the various situations going on around the US and how it is an extension of the quickly growing gated community culture happening across the nation.
Dr. Husseiny is no stranger to the US political landscape. He is an accomplished writer and has written numerous books about politics not just in the United States, but other countries as well. But his works go beyond talking about local and global politics. Some of his works also touch on topics like children’s stories, such as the book Memoirs of an American Egyptian Goat: Going Back Home. He also edits the work of other authors, such as Egyptomania: Fashion Printed Design Inspirations. However, he is most known for his works that tackle politics and culture.
This book takes a deep dive into the different scenarios that came from the issue of the Southern border wall, and the hot topic of gun control and ownership in the US. This book is Dr. Husseiny’s third in a series on current affairs and politics, the first being Trump's Grand Wall: A Peek outside the Box: Thoughts and Reflections, and the second being From COVID-19 to TRUMPVID-20: Corona . . . Corona . . . My Darling.
This book and the series it comes from is a must have for those looking to have a fresh perspective on the current affairs in the US. Grab your copy today!
