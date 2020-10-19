Prayer Through Poetry
Connecting to a higher power through images and wordsPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prayer can come in many forms. From calming songs to soothing instrumental music, and of course through the written word. What Is Your Prayer? by author Mary Flemming does just that, and channels prayer through poetry. The book’s contents aim to be a source of inspiration for readers everywhere. The beautifully written text by Flemming will capture any reader’s attention as it paints pictures about life and open many possibilities to connect to a higher being. The poems, aside from serving as prayer, can also be a meditation for the reader.
Author Mary Rumble Flemming uses poetry to convey her message about connecting with God, and appreciating all the things that He has blessed us with. She uses her work to help people focus on their lives and the things that, quite often in these modern times, many take for granted. Flemming’s work has a unique way of relating and connecting nature to our lives and does this by reflecting the values of the Bible. She aims to make readers of her work see the deeper meaning of life.
The book will capture the imagination of the reader, helping them absorb the full spirituality within her words. Flemming’s strong faith is seen in her poems, such as “Let the Leaves Fall,” “Storms,” and “The Forest Runs Deep,” which paints nature through the words of a prayer. She also tells of life lessons in her poems like “The Village,” “The Searching Heart,” and “Privilege.” And of course, the power of faith and the self is evident in “Fire Flame” and “Hold to Your Faith.”
If you love poetry and want to add a different kind of prayer to your life and everyday practice, this book is for you.
