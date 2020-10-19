Nearly One Month to Go Until the Finance Magnates Virtual Summit
Time to discuss how this Rollercoaster year has impacted the Finance and Fintech IndustryLIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Finance Magnates Virtual Summit (FMVS) is coming soon, shaping up as one of the biggest virtual events of 2020. The one-day summit will take place on November 18, helping bring together key players from around the industry for one unforgettable event.
Join industry leading professionals to network, learn, and engage on one cohesive platform! The FMVS is looking to target a global virtual audience of 3,500+ attendees.
The event will include specialists, brands, and personnel from multiple industry verticals, including online trading, digital assets, fintech, and payments.
If you have not already done so, head over to the registration page and sign up for your seat today!
Everything You Need to Know About the FMVS Agenda
The FMVS includes a specially curated agenda that can be viewed on our events page. Whether you are a first-time attendee or veteran of Finance Magnates events, you will notice a bigger and deeper agenda than in years past.
In particular, the FMVS is highlighted by a full slate of webinars, workshops, and sessions focusing the four aforementioned tracts: Online Trading, Digital Assets & Blockchain, Fintech, and Payments.
Ahead of the event, make sure you familiarize yourself with speakers and brands to improve your networking opportunities and connect with.
Over the next few weeks, be on the lookout for an upcoming Exhibitor & Sponsor List, which will help you get a handle on who to expect at FMVS.
Finance Magnates Awards Nominations Still Open
Every year, leading companies compete for the honor of winning Finance Magnates London Summit awards. These are amongst the most sought-after industry titles, with 2020 being no exception.
Nominations are already open, and will remain so until October 27. Head on over to our website and read the full Terms & Conditions. This year will feature an expanded slate of awards, including 22 different awards categories. Choose only three of the most relevant to your brand to improve your chances of winning.
Join the conversation today by heading over to the events site and be a part of the biggest event of the fall!
