Carebox Launches COVID-19 Clinical Trial Matching Web Site
Patients, physicians and researchers can anonymously search and match to clinical trials for COVID-19 on our free web site: https://careboxhealth.com/covid19.
Clinical trial search tools are not all created equal... Carebox matching technology makes eligibility criteria for participation in the trial as searchable as.... rudimentary trial characteristics.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The web site is synchronized daily with ClinicalTrials.gov to capture the latest clinical trials for preventing, treating, or reducing side effects of COVID-19 (including studies looking for healthy volunteers). There are currently over 2,600 trials on the site.
Human-supervised AI and automation technology has structured and indexed the core eligibility criteria of the recruiting trials, for matching to short patient-friendly questionnaires.
Researchers, physicians, and advanced users can instantly filter the trials on a wide range of characteristics (including sponsor, drugs, study type, and treatment modality) as well as filter on specific eligibility criteria.
Raleigh, NC; October 21, 2020 – Carebox Healthcare Solutions has launched its COVID-19 Clinical Trials web site (https://covid19.careboxhealth.com), which enables patients, physicians, and researchers to access the most robust, fully indexed database of global COVID-19 clinical trials with matching capabilities to quickly identify clinical trials for which a patient might be eligible.
The Carebox COVID-19 Clinical Trials database is synchronized with the ClinicalTrials.gov clinical trial data maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Carebox then applies its human-supervised AI to convert the unstructured text in ClinicalTrials.gov, which describes eligibility criteria for enrollment, into a searchable index of clinical criteria for matching with patient characteristics.
“Clinical trial search tools are not all created equal,” explains Carebox CEO Brian Weiss. “Most only allow users to search based on locations and basic trial characteristics like the phase of the trial. The Carebox clinical trial database and matching technology makes eligibility criteria for participation in the trial as searchable as those rudimentary trial characteristics.”
The COVID-19 Clinical Trials web site has a few very short questionnaires to help visitors find trials that might be relevant for them. Carebox maintains a library of hundreds of condition-based questionnaires in dozens of languages as part of its Patient Connect™ solution. The questionnaires and Carebox matching capability are featured today on the web sites of leading pharmaceutical companies, hospitals/research centers, and patient advocacy groups. These web sites offer constituents condition-based trial matching to their clinical trial portfolios or trials of interest.
Rob Rutigliano PhD, Carebox Vice President of Medical Affairs, manages the Carebox team that supervises the eligibility criteria curation process. “COVID-19 clinical trial eligibility criteria are more straightforward than cancer clinical trials, for example, but both share a need to pre-screen and refer a high volume of patients quickly and accurately,” he observes. “Carebox’s ability to match patients’ clinical and genomic profiles to clinical trial eligibility criteria is key to ensure that busy trial sites are not overwhelmed with ineligible patients. This capability is core to both Patient Connect as well as our planned Carebox Clinical Trials Network™ that will eventually bring this matching capability to all clinical trials for all patients, around the world.
“COVID-19 shines a spotlight on the need for a permanent, trustworthy solution to the clinical research communications bottleneck,” added Courtney Hudson, Carebox co-founder. “At a moment’s notice the public has the right to know: Which clinical trials are available for me (or my patient)? Most web sites simply can’t answer this basic question for COVID-19, cancer, diabetes -- or any condition. Our Patient Connect digital trial matching solution transforms any clinical trial communication into a patient-centric, transparent experience that converts curiosity into pre-qualified patients and protects the time of overburdened personnel at trial sites.”
More information about the COVID-19 Clinical Trials web site including answers to Frequently Asked Questions can be found at https://careboxhealth.com/covid19, or by writing to hello@careboxhealth.com.
About Carebox Healthcare Solutions
Carebox connects patients and physicians exploring treatment options with clinical trials, using transformational clinical trial matching technology. Human-supervised AI continuously transforms unstructured patient eligibility criteria into a fully indexed and normalized database ready for instantaneous matching of patients’ clinical and genomic profiles with these eligibility criteria.
Our Patient Connect™ web sites have already been visited by over a million patients and physicians. Trial sponsors, research centers, and patient advocacy groups use Patient Connect to add patient-centric matching functionality to their presentation of clinical trial portfolios, in support of ongoing clinical research communications and outreach campaigns, to improve disclosure of their research, and to engage patients and doctors to accelerate the matching and referral of pre-screened patients to trial sites.
Carebox delivers additional value with solutions for patient-site referral communication automation, mapping of EHR records and genomic reports to clinical trial eligibility criteria, and personalized patient navigation services. We are also laying the foundations for the planned Carebox Clinical Trials Network™ which is intended to bring our unique clinical trial matching capabilities to every patient for every condition, around the world.
