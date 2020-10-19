SmartRetail launches innovative small format vending machines in partnership with Evolcare in Malaysia
SmartRetail Sdn Bhd and Evolcare have partnered to launch Evolcare’s range of cosmetics and beauty products at key fitness locations around Klang Valley.PETALING JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartRetail Sdn Bhd and Evolcare have partnered to launch Evolcare’s range of cosmetics and beauty products at key fitness locations around Klang Valley.
Evolcare’s range of products is delivered to customers through SmartRetail Sdn Bhd’s innovative new line of small format vending machines, the Novus, which has been in development for the last 12 months in their headquarters in Hong Kong.
The Novus, a stylish and aesthetically pleasing take on the traditional vending machine has all the functions of a traditional vending machine with the perks of the 21st century. 100% cashless with a revamped user interface, the Novus, a vision of Adam So and the team at SmartRetail to create a more contemporary machine that both brands and customers would be drawn to.
“Our partners and clients wanted a solution that utilized the latest technology and yet matched their premium and sophisticated branding” said Adam So, Founder & CEO of SmartRetail.
The Novus in partnership with Evolcare can now be found at fitness gyms located in 1 Mont Kiara, The Gardens Mall and Avenue K Shopping Mall.
“Future-ready retail automation is at the core of what we do for our customers. This means constantly developing new hardware and software solutions to raise the barrier. For our customers it means scalable platforms that will not go extinct. This enables our clients and us to forge a long-term partnership as we work together to pave the path forward.”, said Rishi Randhawa, Chief Growth Officer of SmartRetail.
About SmartRetail. SmartRetail is a specialist in AI-powered retail automation and unmanned solutions in the Asia Pacific region. SmartRetail has designed, deployed and managed over 1,500 retail points across the Asia Pacific region with offices in Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia.
