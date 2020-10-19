Webinar on Expedited EB-5 Projects: EB5 Affiliate Network and Klasko Immigration Law Partners
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, and Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP (KLASKO), a top national law firm specializing in the EB-5 immigrant investor visa, will host a free webinar, “Expedited EB-5 Projects: Processing Time and Risk Evaluation,” on Thursday, October 22, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
A popular and often misunderstood topic among investors and companies seeking EB-5 capital, expedited processing enables the adjudication and approval of EB-5 investor green card petitions on an accelerated timeline. To qualify for expedited status, an EB-5 project must meet at least one of several specific requirements, the most common of which is that the project addresses a “compelling U.S. government interest.”
The EB-5 visa offers a clear pathway to U.S. residency and is often used by foreign nationals living abroad seeking to emigrate, as well as by those already working in the United States on nonimmigrant visas such as H-1, H-1B, and L-1. The EB-5 visa has received renewed interest as government policies restricting employment-based immigration have led many foreign nationals to seek alternatives to work visas. For workers concerned about nonrenewal of their current visas, as well as students wanting to remain in the United States after their F-1 visas expire, an EB-5 application with an expedited EB-5 project can be a timely solution.
“I am excited to join another EB5AN webinar to address this important topic,” said Ron Klasko, founder and managing partner of KLASKO, “We get asked about it all the time.”
“Investors considering an EB-5 investment need to know the pros and cons associated with expedited EB-5 projects,” said Sam Silverman, founder and managing partner of EB5AN.
In general, an expedited EB-5 project can be an attractive option for investors whose needs are time sensitive and who are willing to accept a higher degree of financial risk. Since expedited EB-5 projects must present a unique case to USCIS to qualify for expedited status, the inherent risk of these projects tends to be higher and present distinctive risks not common to other EB-5 projects.
Join Daniel Lundy, Esq., and Ronald Klasko, Esq., of KLASKO, and Sam Silverman and Michael Schoenfeld of EB5AN on our webinar. We will also discuss the process to obtain expedited EB-5 processing for a project and the pros and cons of EB-5 investors considering investing in a project that has received expedited status.
Klasko Immigration Law Partners, LLP, is a top U.S. immigration law firm, employing almost 20 full-time attorneys exclusively dedicated to immigration law. Their highly reputable legal services are available to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. The firm has been consistently selected as one of the top business law immigration firms in the United States.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Jeremy Shackle
Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
jeremy.shackle@eb5an.com