LIBERTARIAN PARTY OF CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCES ITS POSITIONS ON STATE PROPOSITIONS
There are 12 initiatives on the ballot that all sound well intentioned, but the devil is in the details. We have done our homework and sifted through them to help voters make more informed decisions.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Libertarian Party of California has announced its positions on the twelve State of California 2020 Propositions. The positions stated in the voting guide below were recently endorsed by the Libertarian Party of California Executive Committee.
— Honor "Mimi" Robson, Chair Libertarian Party of California
Mimi Robson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of California stated, “Every election year Californians are bombarded with complex propositions which often have confusing language that has little to do with what they're voting on, and this year is no different. There are 12 initiatives on the ballot that all sound well intentioned, but the devil is in the details. We have done our homework and sifted through the complex language with the hope of helping voters make more informed decisions.”
For detailed explanations of the party’s positions on each of the initiatives please go to our website page: https://ca.lp.org/voting-guide/
2020 Libertarian Party of California Voting Guide
Proposition 14 Stem Cell Research Initiative Bond Initiative NO
Proposition 15 Tax Assessment of Commercial Properties NO
Proposition 16 Repeal of Proposition 209 (1996) Affirmative Action Amendment NO
Proposition 17 Voting Rights Restoration for Persons on Parole YES
Proposition 18 Primary Voting for 17-Year-Olds-Constitutional Amendment YES
Proposition 19 Property Tax Transfers Exemptions and Revenue for Wildfire Agencies NO
Proposition 20 Criminal Sentencing, Parole and DNA Collection Initiative NO
Proposition 21 Local Rent Control Initiative NO
Proposition 22 App-Based Drivers as Contractors and Labor Policies Initiative YES
Proposition 23 Dialysis Clinic Requirements Initiative NO
Proposition 24 Consumer Personal Information Law and Agency Initiative NO
Proposition 25 Replace Cash Bail with Risk Assessments Referendum NO POSITION
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
About the Libertarian Party: The Libertarian Party (LP) was founded in 1971 and is the third largest political party in the United States. The Libertarian, Democratic, and Republican parties are the only political parties that will appear on the ballot in all fifty states plus D.C. this November. The LP seeks to expand personal freedoms, dramatically reduce taxes, decrease interference in the economy, and avoid meddling in overseas conflicts. The LP of California is an affiliate of the national Libertarian Party. Learn more at http://ca.lp.org
Peter Moulds
Libertarian Party of California
+1 916-446-1776
peterlmoulds@gmail.com