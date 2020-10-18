Florida Early Voting: Largest Electronic U.S. Flag & LED VOTE Button Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter and Skyline

Largest Electronic U.S. Flag and Giant L.E.D. VOTE Button Image Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcdenter Signaling Start of Early Voting in Florida (Bryan Glazer: World Satellite Television News) Daniel Kodsi, Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer

We are sending-out a star-spangled signal to Florida's 14-million registered voters; encouraging all of us to involve ourselves in the democratic process by exercising our constitutional right to vote" — Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just hours before early-in-person voting starts in Florida on Monday, a brilliant beacon of patriotism and democracy is now flying high in the sky above Miami -- beckoning people to go to the polls.

For the next four nights, the nation’s largest electronic American flag and gigantic L.E.D. VOTE button image are lighting-up the new Paramount Miami Worldcenter tower, which features the world’s most advanced animation lighting system.

Through the center of the 60-story, $600-million Paramount is a 700-foot-tall vertical stream of fluttering red and white L.E.D. stripes combined with the words, “VOTE FLA.”

At the top of the building is a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide radiant field of blue, blended with glowing five-pointed white stars and a 300-foot-in-diameter “VOTE” button image.

“We are sending-out a star-spangled skyline signal to Florida’s 14-million registered voters; encouraging all of us to involve ourselves in the democratic process by exercising our constitutional right to vote," explains Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Paramount’s state-of-the-art, $3-million Color Kinetics animation lighting system consists of 14,300 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high-impact glass. The system can create 16.2 million color-combinations. It took three years to design and install Paramount’s lighting system.

The Stars, Stripes, and VOTE light show runs through the night of Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The building illuminates every half-hour; for a duration of three minutes; from 7:00 p.m. – Midnight and during the pre-dawn hour of 6:00 AM – 7:00 AM (ET).

Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the luxury centerpiece superstructure of Miami Worldcenter. The $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter is currently America’s biggest urban core construction project and the nation’s second-largest real estate development.

Again, early in-person voting starts on Monday, October 19, 2020.

