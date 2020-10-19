E x H Computational Electromagnetics Software Announces Release of v2.1 of the reTORT Optical Ray Tracer

Create spot diagram wizard and lens stack

Create spot diagram wizard and lens stack

Spot diagram wizard image plane plot

Spot diagram wizard image plane plot

Unlimited use of dummy surfaces

Unlimited use of dummy surfaces

v2.1.0 of the reTORT Optical Ray Tracer improves ease of use and functionality of the only ray tracer with native support for GRIN lenses and metasurfaces.

We proudly report that the improvements in the v2.1 reTORT Ray Tracer software come directly from our own Customer focus groups ... and we'll continue using our Customer-focused and agile approach.”
— Tom DiClemente, CEO

STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- E x H, Inc. is very proud to announce release of v2.1 of its increasingly popular reTORT Ray Tracer. Coupled with the included GEMSIF computational framework, reTORT allows the speedy design of complex optical lens systems, both traditional symmetrical lenses and optical systems of arbitrary or freeform geometry.

The reTORT Ray Tracer is also the only ray tracer on the market to include native support for gradient index lenses and the addition of metasurfaces. reTORT allows optical lens designers to design highly complex homogeneous lens systems better and faster. But reTORT also provides the capability to add the newest technologies to further reduce size and weight while at the same time increasing performance.

E x H is quickly leading the pack in making the power of geometrical and transformational optics available to every optical lens designer, university researcher and student.

E x H, Inc. is also proud of the source of suggestions for the improvements in v2.1. Almost all of the updates, improvements and added functionality came from focus groups with current reTORT licensees. E x H is working hard to provide Customers with the tools they need and will continue to follow a diligent Customer-focused and agile approach to development.

Some of the changes in v2.1 include:
• Use of Dummy and other Mid-Air Surfaces was not clear in our GUI. You can now use any number of Dummy surfaces and they are easily entered and editable from the lens stack.
• Obtain results from any surface including dummy surfaces.
• Improved focal plane controls in our Wizards. Now you can modify the focal plane location from any result Wizard rather than closing the Wizard and modifying it manually.
• Easier identification of surfaces in a lens stack by row number with consistent easy-to-use references in status, error messages and results.
• The thickness of the last surface is hidden so it is not accidentally used in specifying the working distance.
• An Image Plane surface type was added allowing you to specify the working distance to the focal plane in the lens stack editor.
• Fixed a bug that affected some mid-system results, now, coupled with the above, you can easily obtain results at any point in the lens stack.

Please visit the site to download v2.1 and update the version you are currently running.

For those who are not yet using our reTORT Ray Tracer, the same download link will provide you with a free two-week trial. Then visit our license pricing and ordering list at https://exhsw.com/retort-ray-tracer/#license-pricing when you decide to commit to the most technologically advanced ray tracer available today.

About E x H, Inc.
We are dedicated to providing you with advanced optical system simulation tools. These tools allow you to design optical systems that are smaller, lighter, faster and have greater clarity than ever before. Some of our solvers are licensed from Penn State University (https://www.psu.edu/). These solvers have been developed in PSU’s world-renowned Computational Electromagnetics and Antennas Research Laboratory (http://cearl.ee.psu.edu/). We have participated on multiple programs funded by DARPA that have allowed us to develop software on the leading edge of technology. Outside of the optical space, this same reTORT Ray Tracer was used to fast prototype the transformational optics that proved the concept for Isotropic Systems' high throughput, multi-beam satellite terminals (https://www.isotropicsystems.com/). On the business side, we have been backed by Gran Sasso Ventures (https://www.gsvlp.com/), the same venture capitalists that funded collaboration software firm Compoze Software, now a part of Oracle [ORCL:NYSE], and multitouch technology inventor FingerWorks, the driver of touch screen technology and now a part of Apple [AAPL:NASDAQ]. E x H is at the forefront of transformation optics.

Tom DiClemente
E x H, Inc.
+1 717-580-8045
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

E x H reTORT Ray Tracer GRIN SWaP Reduction Tutorial

You just read:

E x H Computational Electromagnetics Software Announces Release of v2.1 of the reTORT Optical Ray Tracer

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Science, Technology, Telecommunications ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Tom DiClemente
E x H, Inc.
+1 717-580-8045
Company/Organization
E x H, Inc.
200 Innovation Boulevard, Suite 205
State College, Pennsylvania, 16803
United States
+1 717-580-8045
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

E x H provides its Customers with the Software Tools that enable the design of Optical and RF Systems that are dramatically smaller, lighter, with higher clarity, and allowing faster speeds and greater mobility. We are in the business of changing your life for the better with ... - Smaller, clearer lenses for optical systems, cameras, telescopes and more - Enabling faster, mobile internet connection, both satellite and terrestrial - Applications in both commercial and military industries - The ability for designers to utilize the most advanced material and manufacturing methods Our Software Solutions are specifically designed to allow the use of the most advanced additive manufacturing technologies for gradient index lenses and metamaterial surfaces to optimize your optical and RF product designs.

Top Ray Tracer on the Market Today - reTORT from E x H, Inc.

More From This Author
E x H Computational Electromagnetics Software Announces Release of v2.1 of the reTORT Optical Ray Tracer
E x H Computational Electromagnetics Software Expands Low-Cost Non-Commercial License to Broader Base
Optical Engineering Faculty and Students – Educational Discounts on new reTORT Ray Tracer v2.0.27
View All Stories From This Author