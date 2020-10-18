Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 172 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,103 in the last 365 days.

No One In Need of Healthcare Should Ever Be Turned Away, Says Bren Simon

Bren Simon Foundation

Continuing a legacy of respect, kindness, and compassion

The Bren Simon Foundations focuses on the availability and accessibility of essential healthcare services.

Healthcare is a basic human right, not to just those who can afford it. ”
— Bren Simon
CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is adapted from a previous posting from Bren Simon regarding the availability and accessibility of essential healthcare services. Please visit for more information.

It’s a bold statement but an important one. Healthcare is a basic human right, not to just those who can afford it.

St. Vincent Health, a mission-driven alliance of healthcare providers in Indiana, raises funds through its foundation to provide top-of-the-line patient care to those who cannot afford it on their own. Over the past several years, the Bren & Melvin Simon Foundation has supported the foundation’s lifesaving mission.

The foundation supports a wide range of hospital-related initiatives, focused around helping those in need. Almost all proceeds received go directly to helping those in the community who need it most.

I truly feel it is crucial to look outside our own needs to improve the lives of others, and few organizations embody my own values and beliefs in the ways that the St. Vincent Foundation does. My late husband and I have always held St. Vincent’s work close to our hearts through many years together, as it provided support for families close to our home.

Dan Rene
kglobal
+1 2023298357
email us here

You just read:

No One In Need of Healthcare Should Ever Be Turned Away, Says Bren Simon

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Human Rights, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.