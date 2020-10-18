No One In Need of Healthcare Should Ever Be Turned Away, Says Bren Simon
Continuing a legacy of respect, kindness, and compassion
The Bren Simon Foundations focuses on the availability and accessibility of essential healthcare services.
Healthcare is a basic human right, not to just those who can afford it. ”CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The following is adapted from a previous posting from Bren Simon regarding the availability and accessibility of essential healthcare services. Please visit for more information.

It’s a bold statement but an important one. Healthcare is a basic human right, not to just those who can afford it.
St. Vincent Health, a mission-driven alliance of healthcare providers in Indiana, raises funds through its foundation to provide top-of-the-line patient care to those who cannot afford it on their own. Over the past several years, the Bren & Melvin Simon Foundation has supported the foundation’s lifesaving mission.
The foundation supports a wide range of hospital-related initiatives, focused around helping those in need. Almost all proceeds received go directly to helping those in the community who need it most.
I truly feel it is crucial to look outside our own needs to improve the lives of others, and few organizations embody my own values and beliefs in the ways that the St. Vincent Foundation does. My late husband and I have always held St. Vincent’s work close to our hearts through many years together, as it provided support for families close to our home.
