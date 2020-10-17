Westminster Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions, DUI#2

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104868

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isabella Corrao

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/17/2020 at approximately 1522 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S. River Road, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions, DLS

ACCUSED: Michael Nauceder

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/17/2020 at approximately 1522 hours, State Troopers responded to a complaint of a possibly intoxicated operator in the Town of Putney, VT (Windham County). The operator, Michael Nauceder, 26, was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 11/24/20 to answer the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 1100 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Isabella Corrao

Vermont State Police – Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346

Tel. (802)722-4600