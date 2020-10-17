Westminster Barracks/ Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions, DUI#2
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104868
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Isabella Corrao
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/17/2020 at approximately 1522 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S. River Road, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #2, Violation of Conditions, DLS
ACCUSED: Michael Nauceder
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bellows Falls, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/17/2020 at approximately 1522 hours, State Troopers responded to a complaint of a possibly intoxicated operator in the Town of Putney, VT (Windham County). The operator, Michael Nauceder, 26, was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division on 11/24/20 to answer the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 1100 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Isabella Corrao
Vermont State Police – Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Rd. Putney, VT. 05346
Tel. (802)722-4600