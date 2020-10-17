New Haven Barracks/ VAPO
CASE#: 20B502694
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/12/20, 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Michael Graziadei
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/14/20, Troopers received a report that Michael Graziadei (51) of Lincoln, VT violated an Abuse Prevention Order on 10/12/20. After investigation, Graziadei was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Graziadei was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
