New Haven Barracks/ VAPO

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502694

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/12/20, 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lincoln, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Michael Graziadei

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/14/20, Troopers received a report that Michael Graziadei (51) of Lincoln, VT violated an Abuse Prevention Order on 10/12/20. After investigation, Graziadei was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Graziadei was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/19/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

