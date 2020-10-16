State Troopers Seize $2.5M in Drugs During Traffic Stop in Phoenix

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, at approximately 9:00 PM, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle in the area of 20th Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix for a traffic violation. The stop resulted in the seizure of 50,000 fentanyl pills (estimated street value $500,000), 35 pounds of cocaine (est. street value $578,000), and 464 pounds of methamphetamine (est. street value $1.5 million). The total street value for this seizure is approximately $2.5 million.

The driver, Luis A. Sonoqui, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on the following charges:

Possession of dangerous drugs

Possession of dangerous drugs for sale

Possession of narcotic drugs

Possession of narcotic drugs for sale

Conspiracy

Illegally conducting an enterprise

This is the largest single meth seizure in AZDPS history.