Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,429 in the last 365 days.

State Troopers Seize $2.5M in Drugs During Traffic Stop in Phoenix

Department Report Number: 

Preliminary Information: 

On Thursday, October 15, 2020, at approximately 9:00 PM, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle in the area of 20th Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix for a traffic violation. The stop resulted in the seizure of 50,000 fentanyl pills (estimated street value $500,000), 35 pounds of cocaine (est. street value $578,000), and 464 pounds of methamphetamine (est. street value $1.5 million). The total street value for this seizure is approximately $2.5 million.

The driver, Luis A. Sonoqui, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of dangerous drugs
  • Possession of dangerous drugs for sale
  • Possession of narcotic drugs
  • Possession of narcotic drugs for sale
  • Conspiracy
  • Illegally conducting an enterprise

 

This is the largest single meth seizure in AZDPS history.

You just read:

State Troopers Seize $2.5M in Drugs During Traffic Stop in Phoenix

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.