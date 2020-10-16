State Troopers Seize $2.5M in Drugs During Traffic Stop in Phoenix
Department Report Number:
Preliminary Information:
On Thursday, October 15, 2020, at approximately 9:00 PM, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper stopped a vehicle in the area of 20th Street and Greenway Road in Phoenix for a traffic violation. The stop resulted in the seizure of 50,000 fentanyl pills (estimated street value $500,000), 35 pounds of cocaine (est. street value $578,000), and 464 pounds of methamphetamine (est. street value $1.5 million). The total street value for this seizure is approximately $2.5 million.
The driver, Luis A. Sonoqui, of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on the following charges:
- Possession of dangerous drugs
- Possession of dangerous drugs for sale
- Possession of narcotic drugs
- Possession of narcotic drugs for sale
- Conspiracy
- Illegally conducting an enterprise
This is the largest single meth seizure in AZDPS history.