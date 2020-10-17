Gray's Celebrates League of Women Voters with Poster Auction
111 pristine vintage posters from 1970 celebrating the 50th anniversary of the League of Women Voters are up for auction at Gray's Auctioneers.
The artist celebrated this historic anniversary using his distinct abstract language.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, October 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray’s Auctioneers are presenting 111 pristine, vintage posters from 1970 commemorating the 50th anniversary of the League of Women Voters, at auction on October 24, 2020. Pre-bidding is now open online at GraysAuctioneers.com. Bidders will also be able to bid live online and by telephone during the live auction. The live auction starts at 1pm on Saturday October 24, 2020.
— Genevra Higginson
A portion of the proceeds from this auction will be donated to the League of Women Voters to help with their mission. This year, 2020, is arguably the most important year in recent history for voting, women and democracy in the United States.
2020 is also the 100th anniversary of the League of Women Voters, and the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US Constitution which enshrined the right of women to vote. This auction features 111 lots of the mid-century classic, 50th Anniversary of the League of Women Voters Poster from 1970, designed by Richard Anuszkiewicz (1930 - 2020), printed in 1969 by HKL. All 111 lots are of the same poster design, with the first 16 being hand signed by the artist in pencil. The posters are in mint condition having been stored away in the vaults of a now shuttered gallery.
Richard Anuszkiewicz, who passed away in May, 2020 just a few days before his 90th birthday, was a contemporary American artist best known for his hypnotic Op Art paintings. Anuszkiewicz's works are saturated with vibrant color arranged in geometric abstract compositions, exploring the play of light, line and color, and their effects on our perception. By 1970 Anuszkiewicz was well known and his work was being celebrated after The Responsive Eye Exhibition at MoMA in the late 1960’s brought his work to a broad public.
Writing about this design Genevra Higginson for the Blanton Museum of Art writes that Auszkiewicz “celebrated this historic anniversary using his distinct abstract language. Here, five rows of ten patterned squares—each representing a year in the anniversary—change from bright yellow to crimson red. This evolution allows for each square to exhibit a different visual effect in their unique color relationship. The 50th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment was a significant commemoration. The National Organization for Women (NOW) organized the Women’s Strike Day March, which took place on August 26, 1970. In over 90 major cities and towns, more than 10,000 women [on Fifth Ave, in New York] participated in demonstrations and rallies to call for equal employment and educational opportunities as well as accessible childcare. The following year, Congress officially made August 26th Women’s Equality Day.” (Genevra Higginson, Blanton Museum of Art).
The full catalog is online now and pre-bidding is open at GraysAuctioneers.com. All lots can be viewed in person at Gray’s auction showrooms, 10717 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102, by appointment Tuesday – Friday, October 20 – 23, 2020. Phone and absentee bids are also being accepted.
