LaRose Announces More Than 53,000 Poll Workers Have Signed Up To Defend Democracy

COLUMBUS – With 18 days until the election, an almost-certain all-time high of 53,034 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker on November 3rd! This includes 22,830 Democratic poll workers and 20,147 Republicans. 72 Counties have met, or are close to meeting, their recruitment goal for the November election. A review of all county data shows Ohio remains 6,914 poll workers short of the goal of recruiting 55,525 poll workers.

The county-level details can be seen on Ohio’s first-ever Poll Worker Tracker, an innovative recruiting and accountability tool which has received national attention. The tracker continues to give Ohioans, counties, and partner organizations clear goals for poll worker recruitment for the November election.

There are only 16 counties that are more than 100 poll workers away from meeting their goal. Those counties are Allen, Ashtabula, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Darke, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Lawrence, Mahoning, Montgomery, Richland, Ross, Stark, Summit, and Trumbull. Particular focus is on Franklin, Hamilton, and Summit counties -- all of which require 500 or more poll workers to meet their goal, with Summit the furthest away – still needing 843 poll workers.

“From businesses to veterans to the education community, it’s been an all-hands-on-deck effort to recruit poll workers for the upcoming election,” said LaRose. “We’re so close to ensuring a full complement of poll workers to staff our thousands of polling locations across the state. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to serve your community and perform an important patriotic duty in a time of need, here’s your chance.”

Interested Ohioans may sign up to serve as a poll worker at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy. Once they do, the boards of election have been instructed to promptly contact them and schedule training. From there they will be assigned to work a neighborhood polling location or may serve as a reserve poll worker and be on-call for election day.

In an effort to continue providing voters with unprecedented levels of transparency, Secretary LaRose is giving Ohioans weekly poll worker updates as reported by the 88 county boards of elections. Sharing the data also allows Ohio counties to be held accountable as the fall election approaches. This is the first time such information has been collected from the counties prior to an election.

Notable data are the following:

Goal for Committed and Trained Poll Workers: 55,525

Minimum Number of Poll Workers Required to Staff All Locations: 37,015

Current Number of Committed Poll Workers: 53,034

Remaining Number of Poll Workers Needed to Meet Goal: 6,914

Poll worker recruitment efforts include:

Give a Day for Democracy

Partnering with businesses to offer employees the day off to be poll workers. Secretary LaRose announced this initiative with an event in Cincinnati -- Western & Southern Financial is allowing employees to work the polls with a paid day off and so are many other companies statewide. Click here to watch the video. Many business, non-profits and and public-sector entities around Ohio have joined this effort, including The Ohio State University.

Professionals Getting Education Credit to Serve

Lawyers for Liberty -- Attorneys will receive required continuing legal education credits for being a poll worker this year. Click here to read more.

The Accountancy Board of Ohio (ABO) will now allow Ohio Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) to obtain required Continuing Public Education (CPE) general credits for CPAs serving as poll workers in 2020. Click here to read about our partnership.

The Ohio Real Estate Commission announced it will award three (3) hours of core law continuing education credit to active and inactive Ohio Real Estate Licensees who serve as a poll worker during the Nov. 3, 2020 election.

Styling for Democracy. NOW VOTE!

A partnership with over 100 barbershops and salons, and the schools that feed into them to recruit more poll workers.

Second Call to Duty

This initiative is asking veterans who took an oath to defend their country to defend democracy on November 3rd.

Work the Day, Share Your Pay

Poll workers can donate their earnings to a nonprofit or charity of their choice.

Youth at the Booth

In Ohio 17-year-old high school seniors can serve as poll workers! This is a great way to engage high school students in the voting process.

The Ohio State University Employees

OSU President Johnson announced that all university employees may receive a paid day off without using vacation time to be a poll worker this fall.

Recruitment materials and the form to sign up to serve as a poll worker can be found at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy.

At PollWorkerTracker.OhioSoS.gov, you will find a detailed breakdown of the following poll worker data:

The minimum number of poll workers required to run an election in the respective county, by total and by Party.

The goal number of poll worker commitments counties should target in order to compensate for any cancellations.

Remaining number of poll workers needed for each county to reach their goal.

In accordance with state law, the board of elections, by a majority vote, appoints four electors for each precinct who are residents of the county in which the precinct is located to serve as poll workers. Not more than one-half of the total number of poll workers assigned to a precinct may be members of the same political Party. Ohioans who are neither a Republican nor Democrat may also serve as poll workers. Those individuals appear in the poll worker tracker in the “other” category.

