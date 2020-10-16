Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Exide Bankruptcy Ruling

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the federal bankruptcy court ruling on Exide’s chapter 11 plan:

“I am outraged that the federal bankruptcy court let Exide and its creditors off the hook today and decided that lead exposure does not pose an imminent or immediate harm to the public. That is wrong, it ignores decades of scientific evidence, and it is a dangerous decision that we absolutely intend to appeal. If the court’s ruling stands, Exide will evade responsibility for poisoning the homes, playgrounds, and backyards that surround its Los Angeles facility. That is an unacceptable outcome, and California will continue fighting to hold Exide and its creditors accountable.” 

###

