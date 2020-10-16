Christiansen Named Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy

Gov. Jim Justice today announced the appointment of Dr. Matthew Christiansen as director of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Office of Drug Control Policy. Christiansen replaces Bob Hansen who has announced his retirement.

“West Virginia’s drug crisis has not taken a break even though we are experiencing a worldwide pandemic,” Gov. Justice said. “Luckily, Dr. Christiansen is familiar with West Virginia’s issues and has worked closely with Bob Hansen. I think he’ll step into the job with one-foot running.”

Dr. Christiansen practices primary care and addiction medicine at Marshall Health and PROACT and is an associate professor in the Department of Family and Community Health, Division of Addiction Sciences, at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Additionally, he is the medical director and board president of Ebenezer Medical Outreach, a free clinic in Huntington.

“Combatting our state’s drug crisis has been a number one priority of this administration,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I am pleased that Dr. Christiansen will offer a seamless transition to this most important position. We are very grateful for Bob Hansen’s service to the state and his countless efforts.”

Dr. Christiansen holds a BS from Denison University, an MD from Marshall University, and a master’s in public health from Marshall University. Dr. Christiansen’s appointment is effective immediately and he will transition into the position over the next month.