Social Media touch-and-feel For The Military?
Fully tested low cost military C2 system behaves like today's Social Media apps, but with NATO Ground, Air, and Sea Common Picture on a Google Maps display.
... simultaneously providing the necessary Command and Control functions and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Command and Control systems.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Zoom, etc.) has changed the perception of information exchange. Social Media is appealing because it provides text messaging along with photos, audio, video and video conferencing. Message content is accessed by touching or swiping on your iPhone/Android Smartphone or PC. All (and especially young people) since the Smartphone revolution are very familiar with Social Media.
Imagine the frustration of a young recruit who has grown up with the flexibility of Social Media apps sitting down to operate most military Command and Control systems where these easy to use features are not provided! All their accumulated computer knowledge is wasted and they are forced to learn much less advanced computer and Smartphone interfaces.
But, what if there were a fully tested low cost military Command and Control system that did not require new hardware to be purchased, that looked and worked much like today's Social Media apps with text messaging, photo, video and voice exchange? What if it also provided an integrated U.S. and NATO Ground, Air, Sea and Common Operational Picture (COP) with a Google Maps interface/ display? What if it had all the secure features required for military Command and Control and what if it can work in the field using just a laptop?
And what if the Server could either be on the Cloud or on premises or on a backpacked cellular base station?
To fit your need and budget, AGIS offers the LifeRing™ Command and Control solution. LifeRing provides real-time, distributed situational awareness between all iPhone/Android Smartphone and PC devices to provide a scalable COP system with integrated maps and geo-referenced satellite images. This military collaboration system displays the precise location of all friendly team members and sensor and observer provided hostile forces’ locations anywhere in the world! To use LifeRing simply load the App on your handheld Smartphone or use it as a Web client. And it works with LTE and 5G cellular, First Responder radio, Military radios and handheld Iridium satcom in any combination.
LifeRing has interface capabilities that are almost immediately understood by Social Media users. Once connected, this LifeRing App enables the processing of military inputs (raw radar and other sensor data and U.S. and NATO air, sea and ground data links). Furthermore, it enables the exchange of the COP, Video, Text, Push-To-Talk, Commands, Chat, Messaging and attaching data files in real time. All the while simultaneously providing both the necessary Command and Control functions and interoperability between U.S. and NATO Command and Control systems.
Data and Cyber security are a big deal in Command and Control. Therefore, all LifeRing communications are double/triple encrypted for protection. LifeRing simultaneously uses privately developed encryption and U.S. AES 256-bit encryption and can also leverage U.S. Government approved encryption incorporated with military radio hardware.
LifeRing software is a lightweight single App that loads on a PC, Android or iOS device and can operate as a Web client communicating with our App compatible Web server.
Perhaps most importantly, this collaboration and unified communications software provides an interface and capabilities that are almost immediately understood by the young Social Media savvy recruits.
It makes sense for a country to tap into the brainpower of young savvy recruits. LifeRing’s warranty program assures that future innovations are incorporated and provided to our customers as warrantee updates.
LifeRing can be exported under U.S. Department of Commerce or Department of State regulations, depending on the country and end-use.
Multi Domain Collaboration