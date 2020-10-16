Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT Reopens the Hawkins Street Bridge in Providence

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today reopened the Hawkins Street Bridge in Providence, which was completely replaced. The bridge had been closed since October 2017 after the results of an inspection found that the bridge was so badly deteriorated it could not remain open to traffic.

The bridge is owned by the City of Providence and carries Hawkins Street over the West River, between Branch Avenue and Corliss Park. Funding for the $4.7 million project included a $1.5 million contribution from the City toward design work. RIDOT covered the rest of the project costs.

While RIDOT was able to reopen the bridge to traffic in only one year after construction began in fall 2019, additional work remains on the bridge. Daytime lane closures are possible through the fall until the bridge reaches final completion.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Hawkins Street Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

