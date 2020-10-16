Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pavement project SH 66

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that roadway improvement project will begin Nov. 2, 2020, on a portion of State Highway 66 in Hunt County.

The contractor, Pavecon, was granted 64 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $520,000. The contractor anticipates setting barricades for this work the week of Oct. 26.

The contractor will widen and overlay the pavement, and add right- and left-turn lanes, on State Highway 66 at its intersection with FM 1570 in Hunt County. This work will occasionally require the use of temporary lane closures while the project is underway, officials said.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel cautiously through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Pavement project SH 66

