Kimlin Johnson, Acclaimed Civil Rights Activist, Speaks On A Step Towards a Solution to Systemic Racism

Acclaimed Author & Civil Rights Activist Kimlin Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a Black woman, Kimlin Johnson has endured systemic racism in every aspect of her life as detailed in her book Authenticity, Accountability &. Ambitions (AAA). She believes as minorities we attempt to both ignore and pretend away the blatant systemic racism because we have bills to pay, our kid’s academics are so good or we are trying to reach our goals. Therefore, we come up with all these sayings like, 'the devil you know is better than the one you don’t, don’t leave the fire and go to the pit and many more'. All of these are just coping mechanisms because of all the responsibilities and lifestyles we have."

Johnson believes that "We as Black People have work to do in our communities. It is not just a Black or White problem, the problem is economic (#gree- What does this hashtag mean?)." Kimlin’s step towards a solution to systemic racism is financial education, wealth building & proper protection. Please join Kimlin as she hosts her first economic event on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12 PM PST on zoom (Zoom Meeting ID: 951-212-4075 Password: 457767). Tracie Weathers, Kimlin’s mentor and business coach, will be sharing part two of How Money Works? Tracie states, “ The new civil rights movement is all about economics." Kimlin believes, systemic racism is a major symptom of the lack of intergenerational wealth opportunities for Black people. This November 7th event is just the beginning to financially educate and elevate the mindset of all attendees.

Kimlin worked as an Engineer for over 20 years at the Los Angeles County Sanitation District and she states, “Engineers are trained to solve problems.” Throughout Kimlin’s book, AAA, she documents various experiences related to the racism she has endured. Kimlin states, “Even though I endured racism I have never gotten stuck in it. I will achieve some major goals and I am called to help the Black Community, which will ultimately help the world.” August of 2020, Kimlin celebrated the two-year anniversary of her book, "Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions" (AAA).

AAA is expertly broken up into four key sections that teach readers about the “untaught history of America,” Johnson’s personal challenges and triumphs as a strong Black woman, mother, and wife, as well as a myriad of ways that Black Americans can empower each other and themselves. AAA uncovers a raw Kimlin as she unapologetically stands for being brave to address her challenges and concerns faced in her life. Any Human Being, regardless of age or race, will find significant value in the book’s integral message of civil unity, the target audience is geared toward college students, who are our nation’s future lawmakers and leaders. To book Kimlin for your next Zoom Event or Podcast please contact Michael Levine Media.

