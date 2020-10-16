Gov. Wolf Signs COLA Bill, Vetoes Bill that Jeopardizes Public Health

Governor Tom Wolf signed HB 2487, which provides for a temporary freeze on cost-of-living salary adjustments for certain public officials, including the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, auditor general, attorney general, commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, heads of departments, judges and members of the General Assembly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor vetoed HB 2513, a bill that would endanger public health and safety by allowing restaurants to open up to full capacity without regard for state and federal COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

View the governor’s HB 2513 veto message.