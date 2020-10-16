Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,388 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Signs COLA Bill, Vetoes Bill that Jeopardizes Public Health

Governor Tom Wolf signed HB 2487, which provides for a temporary freeze on cost-of-living salary adjustments for certain public officials, including the governor, lieutenant governor, state treasurer, auditor general, attorney general, commissioners of the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, heads of departments, judges and members of the General Assembly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor vetoed HB 2513, a bill that would endanger public health and safety by allowing restaurants to open up to full capacity without regard for state and federal COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.

View the governor’s HB 2513 veto message.

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Signs COLA Bill, Vetoes Bill that Jeopardizes Public Health

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.