Cryptocurrency Billionaire Co-Hosts Convention for Independent Voters

Americans have a palpable dissatisfaction with the two-party system. This Wyoming event aims to reach them.

/EIN News/ -- Cheyenne, WY, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The Independent National Committee has launched INC2020, an inaugural event focused on establishing an Independent National Union (INU) as an ongoing national body serving American Independents. Co-hosted by cryptocurrency billionaire Brock Pierce, the 3-day event will unite political independents with diverse political viewpoints to participate in various grassroots resolutions.

“I’m gonna predict that the INC — in its first inaugural year — will be more meaningful than the DNC and RNC combined this year,” he said. “Wyoming will be participating in making history yet again thanks to this event,” said Brock Pierce, 2020 Candidate for the US President.

"40% of Americans are political independents. But the system is designed to prevent independent candidates from equal representation and participation. The INU will establish an Independent nomination process to unite us behind candidates that truly represent the people. We’re taking the first steps toward a future where competent, independently-minded community leaders no longer turn down public office because they distrust the two-party system. It’s time to create alternatives for the independent majority," says Christopher Life, Founder of Independent National Union, Executive Producer of INC.

The INU's first act is to host the INC event to gather delegates from across the Independent sector to act collectively, as a union. Delegates will join in voting and supporting resolutions and issues that matter most to their potential constituents. Notable delegates include:

Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica Whistleblower, and Privacy Advocate

Brock Pierce, American Entrepreneur, and 2020 Independence Party Candidate for US President

Christina Tobin, American activist, Election Reform Leader, Founder at The Free & Equal Elections Foundation

Frank McKay, State Chairman of Independence Party of New York and Independence Party of America National Chairman

The INC2020 will gather politically independent candidates, electors, thought-leaders, business leaders, activists, innovators, and community organizers. The event will be hosted in the Grand Ballroom at the Little America Hotel & Resort. The Oct 24th afterparty will feature the Mayan Warrior, one of Burning Man's most technologically advanced and culturally potent 'art cars'.



Reserve your accommodations at a 10% discount HERE, or call Little America (307-775-8400) and use discount code INC for 10% off. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: http://www.inc2020.us

Contact:

Tiffany Madison

Communications Director

INC2020

469-730-6703

tmadison@decentranet.com

﻿

