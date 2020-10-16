Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sarlo Statement on the Passing of Steve Adubato, Sr.

Trenton – Senator Paul Sarlo issued the following statement on the passing of Steve Adubato, Sr.:

“Steve Adubato, Sr. was one of the first to call me after I was elected to the Assembly in 2001 when Nutley was part of the 36th District. He told me he wanted to meet the new, young Italian-American legislator from Bergen County who was going to be representing part of Essex County. That phone call led to us having a monthly breakfast at the North Ward Center, which served as a vital part of my education in New Jersey politics. Steve taught me about history, loyalty, strategy, and power. I wish we could have had more breakfasts. Rest in peace Big Steve.”

