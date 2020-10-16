Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New: Virtual Student Workshops Available for Students and Teachers

The Library of Congress is now offering virtual student workshops to engage young learners during an unprecedented school year. A new set of virtual workshops, available for students in grades three through eight, offer an opportunity to explore the Library’s exhibitions, collections and architecture from home.

