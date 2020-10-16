16 October 2020

Food and Drink Federation response to Prime Minister's Brexit negotiations update

Back to list of articles

The FDF has issued the following press release:

Responding to the Prime Minister's Brexit negotiations update, Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:

“The Prime Minister's statement signals that we are heading into very dangerous territory. The perils of a no-deal exit for GB food and drink manufacturing remain as real as ever. We need leaders on both sides to find a way past the current impasse in order to progress talks. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, shoppers will - literally - pay a heavy price. Imported food and drink from the EU will face eye- watering tariffs averaging 18% kick starting price rises. At the same time border delays and disruption will bring further costs which will not be subsumed by industry. A no-deal outcome is bad for food and drink businesses, bad for food security, and bad for every household in Great Britain.”

More news on the Members' website.

More information

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

Back to list of articles