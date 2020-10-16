Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,363 in the last 365 days.

Food and Drink Federation response to Prime Minister's Brexit negotiations update

16 October 2020

Food and Drink Federation response to Prime Minister's Brexit negotiations update

Back to list of articles

The FDF has issued the following press release:

Responding to the Prime Minister's Brexit negotiations update, Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:

“The Prime Minister's statement signals that we are heading into very dangerous territory. The perils of a no-deal exit for GB food and drink manufacturing remain as real as ever. We need leaders on both sides to find a way past the current impasse in order to progress talks. In the event of a no-deal Brexit, shoppers will - literally - pay a heavy price. Imported food and drink from the EU will face eye- watering tariffs averaging 18% kick starting price rises. At the same time border delays and disruption will bring further costs which will not be subsumed by industry. A no-deal outcome is bad for food and drink businesses, bad for food security, and bad for every household in Great Britain.”

More news on the Members' website.

More information

Contact Megan Bevan, Corporate Affairs Division, at: Megan.Bevan@fdf.org.uk, or 07946 340 998.

Back to list of articles

COVID-19 Advice for Food and Drink Manufacturers

The FDF is providing companies with updates and advice throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

COVID-19 Advice

UK Export Statistics

Export Stats - MAIN - promobox

FDF publishes quarterly reports on the food and drink export performance of the UK. Food and Drink exports is one of the great stories for the UK and a great way to highlight the strength of our industry over the last few years.

H1 2020

Q1 2020

Full Year 2019

Q3 2019

H1 2019

Q1 2019

Older reports

You just read:

Food and Drink Federation response to Prime Minister's Brexit negotiations update

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.