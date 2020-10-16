Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,031 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,543 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of 15th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the 3300 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 10:04 am, members of the Seventh District were flagged down at the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

 

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Gary Swinson, of Southeast, DC.

 

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Rodney Pickett, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of 15th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.