Arrest Made in a Homicide: 3300 Block of 15th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in the 3300 block of 15th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:04 am, members of the Seventh District were flagged down at the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Gary Swinson, of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34 year-old Rodney Pickett, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.