HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Oct. 15, 2020

Governor’s Office:

Safe Travels Program Officially Launches

The Safe Travels Hawai‘i program has officially launched. The first trans-pacific flight arrived mid-day today. Under the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program, travelers now have the option of taking a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a trusted testing partner, and if given a negative result for COVID-19, allowed to bypass the state’s 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Governor David Ige and several state leaders were at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport today to welcome passengers and check out the verification process. Speaking at a news briefing, Gov. Ige said, “Today is a big day for us because it signifies to the world that we are excited and ready to safely welcome visitors and returning residents to our beautiful island home… it’s also an important milestone in reviving our economy.” The governor also thanked everyone who worked on the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program, as well as residents, for their hard work in keeping COVID-19 cases down which has allowed the state to resume travel. He also added, “The residents of Hawai‘i have sacrificed tremendously to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community. To do our part to keep the community safe, we’re asking everyone to wear masks when they arrive. We’re asking everyone to wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, and maintain physical distancing because, we do know that these are the things each and every one of us can do to maintain the health and safety of our community.”

The governor also reiterated that while the Safe Travels Hawai‘i program is still new and that challenges are to be expected, the state will be monitoring the program closely and adjustments will be made as necessary. To view more details about Safe Travels Hawai‘i and to see a list of FAQs, visit: hawaiicovid19.com

Department of Health:

One (1) COVID-19 Death Reported

One additional COVID-19 death was reported today by DOH. It involved a man from O‘ahu over the age of 80, who had an underlying condition and was hospitalized at the time of his death. DOH also reported 91 new COVID-19 cases today.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Oct. 14, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 74 12,249 Hawai‘i 13 1,005 Maui 2 392 Kaua‘i 0 59 Moloka‘i 0 19 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 40 Total Cases 91 13,764++ Deaths 1 184

Hospitalization count as of 10/14/20: 12-Hawai‘i, 1-Maui, 90-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

++As a result of updated information, one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts.

7-Day Averages

Daily New Cases (change from previous day) % Lab Positive (change from previous day Statewide 90 (-2) 2.7% (-0.1) O‘ahu 68 (-2) 3.4% (-0.2) Hawai‘i 20 (+0) 3.0% (+0.2) Kaua’i 0 (+0) 0.0% (+0.0) Maui 2 (+0) 0.1% (+0.0)

*Metrics reflect information updated as of noon the previous day. Case counts are calculated based on date of report. Percent positivity is calculated based on date of lab result.

hawaiicovid19.com

Department of Public Safety:

Three More Saguaro Inmates Test Positive, OCCC Sees No New Positive Cases

PSD has been notified that three (3) more Hawai‘i inmates at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, Arizona, tested positive for COVID-19 and one (1) inmate test result was negative. The total number of inmates at Saguaro who have confirmed positive COVID cases is now seven (7). They are all in medical isolation. Eight (8) inmates pending test results are also in medical isolation and 810 inmates have been placed on a precautionary 14-day quarantine. Saguaro nursing staff are doing daily temperature checks and monitoring the inmates for symptoms.

PSD’s Health Care Division is working with DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide. The Kaua‘i Community Correctional Center has begun its inmate testing this week. The test results for 32 KCCC staff came in today and all 32 were negative.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates is continuous. All 75 inmate test results were negative as well as the 23 staff results received. Over 95-percent of the OCCC inmates who had positive COVID-19 cases have recovered. The total number of PSD staff who have recovered and returned to work is just over 83-percent. To view more on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

University of Hawaiʻi:

UH Stems Enrollment Decline Despite Pandemic and Economic Fallout

UH Mānoa, West Oʻahu, and Kauaʻi Community College saw headcount enrollment increases this fall, while the entire 10-campus system saw the smallest overall decline since the end of the last recession. The numbers are good news, as many other colleges across the nation saw student enrollment decline because of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic fallout. Overall, UH enrollment declined by only 0.8-percent – from 49,977 students last year to 49,594 students this year. Nationally, the average decline in enrollment decreases in the U.S. is 3-percent.

UH President David Lassner said, “UH has a critical role to play in assisting Hawaiʻi out of this crisis and helping navigate the way to a more sustainable future for our people and our islands. My congratulations and thanks to the many hardworking staff and leaders across the system who worked tirelessly under extraordinarily challenging conditions to bring the life changing benefits of higher education to nearly 50,000 students in the midst of a pandemic.”

Despite enrollment being basically flat, tuition revenue systemwide is expected to be slightly lower due in part to fewer out-of-state students who pay higher tuition rates. To view more:

https://www.hawaii.edu/news/2020/10/15/uh-enrollment-pandemic-fallout/

Office of Enterprise Technology Services:

Safe Travels Digital Form FAQ Site Launched to Aid Travelers

ETS has launched an FAQ site to assist travelers with the Safe Travels program. The site guides visitors through the Safe Travels digital form, answers questions about what information travelers need, and has instructions on how to fill out the health questionnaire. You can access the site here: https://ets.hawaii.gov/travelhelp/

