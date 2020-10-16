Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,045 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,546 in the last 365 days.

Single lane closure scheduled on the Vineyard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway beginning Oct. 16

Posted on Oct 15, 2020 in Highways News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the right lane on the Vineyard Boulevard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway will be closed, beginning on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, through Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drilling and installations of fiber optic cables.

Roadwork will occur on weekdays and traffic will be allowed through the onramp by using the left lane. Motorists are advised to drive with caution when traveling through the area.

###

You just read:

Single lane closure scheduled on the Vineyard onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway beginning Oct. 16

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.