ESG Reporting Partners Launches New Reporting Platform
The platform helps publish ESG reports in a fraction of the time it would take from scratch.
With the movement we’ve seen in the academic world, investment community and SEC, developing accurate and up-to-date ESG reports soon won’t be optional – they will be an imperative.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESG Reporting Partners™️ (ESGRP), a nationwide ESG technology provider for publicly-held and private corporations, today announced the introduction of a new ESG reporting platform, ESG Artisan™️, designed to help companies quickly produce online interactive reports.
— Leigh Anne Bishop
“More than ever before, companies are recognizing the benefits of transparency,” said ESGRP Strategist, Leigh Anne Bishop. “With the movement we’ve seen in the academic world, investment community and SEC, developing accurate and up-to-date ESG reports soon won’t be optional – they will be an imperative. The markets and top talent are following the companies that demonstrate a commitment to their stakeholders. Our ready-made online templates help companies bring their ESG strategies to life in a fraction of the time it would take by starting from scratch.”
The ESGRP platform helps level the playing field so all companies of all sizes can participate in the ESG movement, especially when time is critical. The ready-made templates work with any reporting framework (SASB, GRI, IPIECA, TCFD, UN SDGs) in any format (PDF or microsite). ESGRP’s team has amassed a wealth of sustainability reporting knowledge, having worked on projects for companies such as Crestwood Equity Partners and Transocean.
"In the end, we were able to publish the sustainability report ahead of schedule and it turned out to be what we think is industry-leading,” said Crestwood Equity Partners Vice President of Sustainability & Corporate Communications, Joanne Howard. “We have received a number of compliments on how interactive and dynamic the site looks and how easy it is to navigate and find information.”
With ESGRP technology, companies are in complete control. Reports can be branded and updated as often as needed with dynamic data and graphs. With one click, users can publish the latest data so reports are always accurate and up-to-date. In addition to interactive web reports, ESGRP provides companies options for sustainability hosting, PDF report design, and consulting.
About ESG Reporting Partners
ESG Reporting Partners is a service provider for publicly-held and private corporations that need to report on sustainability metrics to their stakeholders and shareholders. ESGRP’s goal is to facilitate and simplify the process. For more information, visit esgreportingpartners.com.
Leigh Anne Bishop
ESG Reporting Partners
