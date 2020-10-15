Sumner County Man Indicted on Multiple Charges, Including Theft, Impersonation

SUMNER COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Sumner County man, on charges of theft, forgery, and criminal impersonation.

At the request of 18th District Attorney General Ray Whitley, in May, TBI Agents began investigating David Pell, on allegations of impersonation. During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that on different occasions, Pell held himself out to be four different defense attorneys. The investigation also revealed that Pell falsely claimed to be a nursing director. Agents also learned that Pell sold excavating materials that weren’t his, and had checks for the sale made out in his name.

On October 6th, the Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments charging David Andrew Pell (DOB 03/27/1985) with Forgery less than $1,000, Theft less than $1,000, Theft over $10,000, Criminal Impersonation, Identity Theft, Criminal Simulation, and four counts of Impersonation of a Licensed Professional. Pell was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $75,000 bond.