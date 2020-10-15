Senator Iovino Announces $327K in Grant Funds for Park Trails in 37th District

Allegheny County – October 15, 2020 – Today, Senator Pam Iovino announced the award of $327,000 in Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants to support two park trail projects in the 37th Senatorial District.

“Congratulations to Upper St. Clair Township and Hollow Oak Land Trust in recognition of grants awarded for the strong applications submitted for projects,” said Senator Pam Iovino (D – Allegheny & Washington). “These investments in our park trail network will improve access to nature and exercise opportunities, boost quality of life, and make our area an even more attractive place to live, work, and play.”

Grants for the 37th Senatorial District include:

Hollow Oak Land Trust – $126,700 Development of the Montour Woods Greenway in Moon and Robinson townships, Allegheny County. Work to include construction of approximately 0.75 miles of trail from Hookstown Grade Road to a point west of the intersection of Cherrington Lane and Brookside Lane and a bridge; ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements.

Upper St. Clair Township – $200,000 Development of Morton Complex/Community Gardens Connection Perimeter Trail in Boyce Mayview Park, Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County. Work to include construction of approximately 0.16 miles of trail from the terminus of Phase 2A to the Morton Complex parking area and stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

The DCNR Recreation and Conservation grant program is funded by a variety of state and federal funding sources, including:

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, which includes Key-Community and Key-Land Trust

The Environmental Stewardship Fund

The federal Land and Water Conservation Fund

Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Program (federal)

Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program

The ATV Restricted Management Account Fund

Snowmobile Restricted Management Account

###