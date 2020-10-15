Governor Carney Announces Expansion of DE Relief Small Business Program to $150M

Agreement with New Castle County also expands rapid workforce development program

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Thursday announced an expansion of Delaware’s DE Relief program, which provides direct grants to Delaware small businesses, and the Rapid Workforce Training and Redeployment Initiative, which provides rapid re-training for Delawareans who have lost jobs or income due to the COVID-19 crisis.

New Castle County has provided additional funding for both programs from its allocation of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. With the expansion, $150 million is available in direct grant assistance for Delaware small businesses. The workforce training program, created by Executive Order #43, is funded with $15 million in CARES Act funding from the State of Delaware and New Castle County.

“We remain focused on supporting the Delaware small businesses, workers and families most affected by this COVID-19 crisis,” said Governor Carney. “Our continued partnership with New Castle County will help us get more support to more Delawareans. That could not be more critical. This additional funding will help get Delaware small businesses through this challenging time, and get Delaware workers trained for jobs currently in demand in our economy.”

Hundreds of Delaware small businesses and nonprofit organizations have already been approved for the first round of DE Relief grants – the largest cumulative grant award ever made by the State of Delaware to small businesses. A total of 741 applicants will share $25.7 million in funding through the first round of the program. DE Relief grants are administered by the Delaware Division of Small Business.

The second funding round opened on October 1.

“Since day one, small businesses have been severely impacted by the burden of COVID-19,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “I am pleased with Governor Carney’s decision to increase funding for DE Relief Small Business Program and proud New Castle County continues to partner with the state to make vital investments at this critical time. As we continue to find a way out of this pandemic, I encourage Delawareans to continue to support local businesses in any way we can.”

